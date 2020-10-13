Demi Lovato has been a “Warrior” following her messy split from ex-fiancé Max Ehrich. Now, the actor is apparently ready to release his own song about their ill-fated romance. The track — which drops on Friday, October 16 — will detail the night the two met and the “inner dialogue” he had during their outing.

“Max’s song touches on him falling for Demi right off the bat, and he sings about how he couldn’t sleep because he knew he wanted to be with her forever,” TMZ reported.

A source told the outlet the 29-year-old recorded the track in a “makeshift studio” in the home he shared with the songstress while they quarantined together. The news of his new tune comes after the 28-year-old released her hit “Still Have Me,” where she said she was a “mess” and “broken” after they called it quits.

Ever since the Grammy nominee called off her two-month engagement in September, she is having “all sorts of issues with Max not leaving her alone” since he is “in denial” that their whirlwind romance is over. A source told E! News that Ehrich “has been trying to get in contact with her family and friends and they have all blocked him.” Lovato has had enough and is “in contact with lawyers now on what to do,” the insider added.

While Lovato — who got engaged to Ehrich after dating for four months — has remained quiet about what she’s been going through, her ex consistently uses social media platforms to talk about their bond. “I’m here in real time with y’all,” he stated. “I love Demetria and just want her to be healthy and safe. If you’re reading this … I love you always … unconditionally … no matter what.”

However, a source said Lovato wants “nothing to do” with her ex after seeing his true colors. “Demi wants no contact with Max at this point. She is completely embarrassed at the way he’s been acting and putting their relationship on blast via social media,” an insider previously told E! News.

Fortunately, Lovato finally realized that Ehrich was not the one for her. “There have been lots of red flags that Demi chose to not see, but finally, the people that really care for her for all the right reasons couldn’t remain silent anymore,” a source exclusively told OK!.

After begging Lovato’s fans to leave him alone on Friday, October 9, the actor was seen crying on the beach in Malibu, Calif., where he proposed to the Disney alum in July — but people weren’t buying that Ehrich was really that upset. “Max Ehrich really called paparazzi to follow him to the beach where he proposed to Demi just so he can fake cry. Get over the breakup and leave Demi alone,” one fan wrote on Twitter after seeing the photos. “Max thought the whole world would sympathize with him but everyone thinks he’s a pathetic loser,” another user added.

As his ex kindly put it … “It’s OK Not To Be OK.”