Actor-singer Max Ehrich sure loves a day by the water!

The 29-year-old has once again taken his love to the beach, but this time it wasn’t for a proposal. Ehrich was spotted cozying up with singer Mariah Angeliq, 21, on a beach in Miami, Fla., on Tuesday, November 17. While their relationship status remains unknown, Ehrich and Angeliq sure did pack on the PDA during their beach outing.

The Young and the Restless actor shared a photo of the two via Instagram on Tuesday, captioning the snap: “🥰 @mariahangeliq.” Angeliq took to the comment section and replied, “we’re cool 😎.”

She also shared a TikTok of the questionable flames via her Instagram Story. She moved her hips to the tune, as Ehrich came into the shot and grabbed her waist to dance along.

Ehrich and Angeliq’s sudden brewing romance comes just days after ex-fiancé Demi Lovato joked about their short-lived relationship at the E! People’s Choice Awards Sunday, November 15. “So I did what everyone else did, I went into lockdown mode, and got engaged,” the 28-year-old quipped.

“I got into painting, photography, meditation, tested the limits of Postmates unlimited. Also, I didn’t know this could happen, but reached the end of Instagram four times. I binged seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars, got unengaged, then went looking for aliens in the desert. So basically the same as everyone else.”

Ehrich and the “Still Have Me” singer began dating in March and decided to quarantine together amid the COVID-19 pandemic. After their four-month romance, Ehrich proposed to Lovato on a Malibu, Calif., beach in July. While the lovebirds appeared to be head over heels for each other, the Grammy nominee quickly became skeptical of her ex-fiancé’s intentions.

“She worried that he was using her for the fame and heard he was dropping her name around Hollywood while trying to get acting jobs,” a source exclusively told OK! at the time. Lovato called off their engagement in September, which did not go over well for her heartbroken ex.

Ehrich took to social media on numerous occasions to share his confusion and sadness about their split while begging for Lovato back. From calling their separation a “PR stunt” to sharing his breakup ballad “Afraid,” Ehrich made it far from easy for his ex and the rest of the world to move on from their rollercoaster romance.

The “OK Not To Be OK” singer’s fans had a field day after Ehrich went back to the Malibu beach where he proposed to Lovato. He gazed at the ocean despondently and even lifted his hands in prayer. His desperate attempt for attention was met by Lovato’s unforgiving fans calling him a drama queen.

“Max thought the whole world would sympathize with him but everyone thinks hes a pathetic loser,” one user wrote, while another said: “Max Ehrich really called paparazzi to follow him to the beach where he proposed to Demi just so he can fake cry.”

Ehrich was previously caught trying to make his ex jealous after he posted photos of himself with former American Idol contestant Sonika Vaid two months after their breakup. “He wants to make it look like he’s moving on with another woman, but they’re not dating,” a source told Page Six. “She’s in a full relationship and lives with her boyfriend.”

“He’s trying to get back at Demi and make her jealous. It’s all phony,” the source added.

I guess time will tell if Ehrich’s new love is for real or just another cry for attention.