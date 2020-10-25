Machine Gun Kelly’s romance with Megan Fox is heating up — so much so that he’s ready to become a stepdad to her three young sons, a source says.

The rapper, 30, and the Transformers star, 34, first hooked up in March on the set of their upcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass, shortly after her split from husband Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4.

“MGK is head over heels in love with Megan, and he feels like he’s only sharing half of her life,” dishes the source. “He wants to spend time with the boys and have them join him and Megan Togo to the park, the zoo, and do family things.”

But Megan, who has yet to file divorce papers or work out a custody agreement with Brian, 47, “doesn’t want to rock the boat with their court case looming,” the source explains. Still, MGK, who already shares a daughter, Casie, 11, with an ex-girlfriend, “can’t wait” to create a blended family with Megan, the source adds.

“Friends can definitely see them getting married in the not-too-distant future. He’s certainly pushing for it!”

When Fox went public with Kelly back in May, her estranged husband, Green, wasn’t happy with the news, as he was adamant that their 10-year marriage could still be saved.

But now that a few months have passed, and the brunette beauty is still going strong with her rapper beau, it seems that the actor has finally come around and accepted Fox’s new relationship, according to Us Weekly.

“Brian is totally fine about them getting more serious. He is doing his own thing and there’s no animosity,” a source told the publication.

It was further explained that Green, who recently met Fox’s new man, holds “no animosity” toward their romance and wants Fox to be happy — even if that means they’ll never stand a chance of getting back together again.

“He is socially dating and seeing different girls. He’s not on that same page of being in a serious relationship right now, but he’s totally cool with MGK,” the source said. “No question about it.”

Over the summer, Green got close to Courtney Stodden before starting a brief fling with Australian model Tina Louise — who was recently pictured making out with Diddy in Malibu.