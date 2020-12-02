Babies on the brain? Rebel Wilson revealed her plan to start a family was a huge factor in embarking on her “year of health” journey.

During an Instagram live on Tuesday, December 1, the 40-year-old said she knew she was going to have “a bit more time” to reach her goals, due to the pandemic putting a stop to her work — but that she was still moving along with her plans.

“I was also freezing my eggs,” she revealed, “because — as all good, career women out there should note — that if that’s something that interests you, it’s a pretty good time to do it. I was thinking about fertility and having good quality eggs in the bank, so I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to do this. I’m going to get healthy.'”

While she’s proud of her weight loss, Wilson explained: “The goal was never to be skinny. It was never to fit into a certain dress size. I put in a goal weight, [165 pounds], because I needed some tangible thing.”

The “How To Be Single” actress said she started her health journey after visiting a detox center earlier this year. After she returned from Austria’s VivaMayr center, Wilson, 40, changed her eating and workout habits while keeping her fans updated on her health progress. She has since “lost about 28 kilos,” which is roughly 61 pounds.

“I’m really glad I did it because I think it was time,” Wilson noted. “What I’m proud of myself is doing that and having a lot more balance now in my life.”

The comedian’s life seems to be perfectly balanced between achieving her health goals and thriving in a happy relationship with boyfriend Jacob Busch. During the Instagram Live, Wilson revealed she and Busch were dating long before they became Instagram official.

“He’s a very private person, so I don’t like to give away too much in that department,” she shared about her beau. “But I will say we dated before I started any of this health journey, as well as now. So that goes to show you, ladies: you don’t have to be a certain size to get a boyfriend.”

Wilson and the millionaire businessman have been packing on the PDA since making their grand debut as a couple in September. “They met last year and started casually dating before coronavirus hit,” a source previously told Us Weekly of the couple’s status. The lovebirds kept in touch while Wilson was in Australia and Busch was in California amid lockdown. “When she returned back to the U.S., they picked back up dating again and became serious,” the source dished.

Busch — who is part of the famed Anheuser-Busch family — “is a gentleman in the way he treats Rebel. He seems to be very in love with her,” the source added. “This is the first guy she’s met who is a match for her humor and personality. Someone who has his own life and success and isn’t intimidated by her,” a source told PEOPLE. “He’s entrepreneurial and they’re both very business-minded.”

Since the blonde beauty’s bombshell transformation and adorable new relationship, she hasn’t been shy about showing off her new physique and handsome hunk. Wilson even credited her boyfriend for keeping her on the right path with her fitness journey. She cheekily told her fans that the lovebirds “do a lot of exercising” together in an Instagram post last month.

As the duo’s relationship continues to blossom, a source exclusively told OK!, “[Rebel]’s telling people she can see herself marrying Busch — and wearing a wedding dress that shows off her amazing weight loss. Busch treats her so well; she feels like she’s finally found her Prince Charming.”

It seems Wilson’s “year of health” turned into a year of endless happiness considering her future plans with Busch (which may include baby!).