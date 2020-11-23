Fat Amy, who? Rebel Wilson flaunted her new toned figure in her latest Instagram post on Monday, November 23, and let’s just say… it got us hot and bothered.

“Queen of Steam! 😝,” the 40-year-old captioned the post, tagging the award-winning luxury medical center @vivamayraltaussee. Fans were quick to praise the comedian on her new physique after shedding around 50 pounds.

“You’ve always looked beautiful but wow your transformation is incredible! Cheers on achieving your best body ever,” one admirer wrote. “👏👏 On your hard work! You are definitely a motivator to me. 😁💯,” another follower wrote while a third added: “Shred mode! 💕 Congrats on your fitness journey 🤘🤘.”

Wilson has been keeping her fans and followers updated on her “Year of Health” journey as she works to get down to her goal weight of 165 pounds. “Before I was probably eating 3,000 calories most days, and because they were normally carbs, I would still be hungry,” the Pitch Perfect star told PEOPLE. “So, I’ve really changed to eating a high-protein diet, which is challenging because I didn’t use to eat a lot of meat. I eat fish, salmon and chicken breast.”

She added: “I’m just trying to go for overall balance, overall healthy balance.” Wilson’s person trainer, Jono Castano, explained: “Balance is the key, and that’s what we focused on. You’ve got to enjoy the process. If you create too many restrictions then you’re not going to enjoy it.”

The Australia native started her health journey after she visited a detox and wellness center in Austria. Wilson has been sticking to the Mayr Method — which encourages “eating whole foods slowly” to boost the immune system and reduce inflammation — and working on “conquering her emotional eating patterns of behavior,” according to a source.

Wilson has been creating goals for herself for years now. “2018 was the Year of Fun, and she went on amazing adventures and traveled a lot; 2019 was the Year of Love, and she went on fabulous dates; 2020 is the Year of Health,” a source previously said. “She has been very focused and dedicated.”

When the Isn’t It Romantic star isn’t working hard with her personal trainer, she’s enjoying her time with new beau Jacob Busch. The lovebirds — who went Instagram official on September 24 while attending a royal gala in Monaco — met through a mutual friend last year. Their relationship quickly deepened when the actress returned from filming in Australia to Los Angeles, Calif., where Busch has been residing amid the pandemic. The two have been inseparable since.

“They hang out at her house cooking healthy meals and exercising, and go for hikes in the canyons,” an insider exclusively told OK!. “Jacob is wonderful and generous and sweet, and he loves her sense of humor.” The slimmed-down beauty has been “telling people she can see herself marrying Busch — and wearing a wedding dress that shows off her amazing weight loss. Busch treats her so well; she feels like she’s finally found her Prince Charming.”

It seems Wilson’s 2020 has been going great as she works on her goals with her millionaire boyfriend by her side.