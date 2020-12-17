Even though Tayshia Adams previously told fans to leave her ex-husband, Josh Bourelle, “alone,” the leading lady can’t stop talking about him during her season of The Bachelorette.

The 30-year-old narrowed it down to her final four men — Brendan Morais, Ivan Hall, Ben Smith and Zac Clark — at the end of the Monday, December 14, episode, and the next night, she got to meet the men’s families.

While speaking with Brendan’s sister on the Tuesday, December 15, episode, Adams didn’t hold back while speaking about her divorce. “I got married at 25,” she said. “[We were married] just under two years. I feel like that’s where Brendan and I really bonded is over our divorce. Just like the things that we felt going through all that we were so similar, and I feel like I’ve never really related to someone like that.”

Morais, 30, and Adams — who split from Bourelle in 2017 — previously bonded over their failed marriages during their first one-on-one date.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum also spoke to Hall’s dad about her marriage. “I was wondering, what did you learn? Did you do any reflection?” Hall’s dad asked the leading lady.

“I got married at a young age and the divorce was his decision,” she explained. “It was something I fought for, but I feel like, at the end of the day, it wasn’t the right relationship. God wanted to teach me other things.”

As OK! previously reported, Bourelle recently spoke out for the first time about his relationship with Adams on the “Reality Steve Podcast” on December 10, and he did not hold back.

“Her going out and saying that I cheated on her and that was the reason for our divorce on national TV, I felt like, kind of crossed the line a little bit,” he said. “I feel like she was using that as her sob story to make her look better. It was hurtful to me. We’re humans. She made just as many mistakes — maybe even more mistakes than I did over the course of our relationship.

“The only perception of me from the audience is that I am the guy who cheated on Tayshia. So I feel like that’s a slight injustice to me because there was a lot more to it than that,” he added.

Bourelle eventually fessed up and told Adams that he had cheated on her, but over time, he realized that she just wasn’t the one for him. “What I look for in a relationship is a partner, and I didn’t feel like I had a partner. I also look for somebody that I want to raise kids with and honestly, I came to the conclusion that I didn’t want to raise kids with her,” he admitted.

Adams was recently spotted with a ring on that finger, but for now she played coy about the rumors. “All I have to say is, I’m the type of girl — yeah, I see you pointing at what you’re looking at. If I want to drink my coffee with diamonds on my finger, I am going to do that,” she said. “I wear diamonds all the time!”