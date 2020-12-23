After a dramatic season of The Bachelorette — yes, we said it — Tayshia Adams finally revealed if she got her happily ever after.

On the Tuesday, December 22, episode, Zac Clark got down on one knee during the season finale.

“I love him so much. I question the fact if I’ve ever really been in love — true love — until now,” she told Chris Harrison before the proposal. “It’s really good.”

“I love Zac. I just hope I’m making the right decision,” she said before meeting Clark.

“I can’t picture my life without her in it,” Clark said in the car. “But anything can happen.”

“I came here because I was supposed to meet you. I came here because I was supposed to fall in love with you. From our first kiss, to riding the ferris wheel, to meeting each other’s families, nothing has ever felt so right my entire life. You’ve helped me experience the love that I didn’t know existed, and you’ve made me smile more than anyone has ever made me smile. I love you, Tayshia,” he shared.

“I love you because you’re a fighter. I love because you’re a strong, independent women, you make everyone around you better. I love you because you believe in you,” he added. “I love you because you’re a total dork. I love you because you drive me absolutely wild. I love everything about you. I listened. We spoke about the important of loyalty — I promise to be loyal to you.”

“I didn’t know if finding true love was possible. When I first met you, I thought to myself, he’s different and that man is kind, he shows gratitude and has the biggest smile,” she began. “He has been through a lot but has never given up. But also has learned how to read me better than anyone really has and knows how to comfort me when I’m down. There’s one point in my life where I never thought I’d get married because of the pain and heartbreak I’ve been through and I hit rock bottom. I know I told you that I love you but it’s more than that.”

She added, “It’s this wild, wild love that I have tried to come up with so many reasons to not believe and you have truly made me believe that there doesn’t have to be flaws and I deserve a love with a man that doesn’t run away. And yes, it is real, and I feel it too. But also, I love you, Zac Clark, and I would do absolutely anything to keep that huge smile on your face because you do everything to keep a smile on mine.”

The 30-year-old narrowed it down to her final three after giving Ben Smith a second chance. This time around, Adams eliminated Ivan Hall because she thought there were some major differences in their lifestyles.

From then on, Smith, 30 and Clark, 36, met Adams’ family and both meetings went well. The two men both professed their love for the brunette beauty and assured her brood that they were the right men for the leading lady.

Clark and Adams went on a date, where they ballroom danced and hung out in the hotel room and talked about the future. The next day, Adams had a realization — she needed to let Smith go.

“I care about you so much. I just feel like my heart is with somebody else. I don’t want to second guess anything and me giving you the rose the other night, I wanted to give you another because I felt something,” Adams told the personal trainer.

“I was excited to be back, I was really hopeful that we’d be together. I am in love with you, that doesn’t change. I saw it going different earlier, but when you love someone, you want them to be happy,” Smith replied.

Congrats to the newly engaged couple!