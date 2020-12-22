Even though Tayshia Adams eliminated Ben Smith during the Tuesday, December 15, episode of The Bachelorette, the handsome hunk returned during part one of the season 16 finale on Monday, December 21.

The 30-year-old leading lady sent Smith, 30, home after their hometown date, where she met his sister and pal Antonia Lofaso, since he couldn’t muster up the courage to tell her how he really felt about her.

Adams narrowed it down to Ivan Hall and Zac Clark — Brendan Morais eliminated himself after he realized he wasn’t ready to propose to Adams — but Smith knocked on Adams’ door just minutes before the episode ended.

TAYSHIA ADAMS PICKS HER FINAL 7 GUYS ON ‘THE BACHELORETTE’ — BUT THERE’S A TWIST!

“I know I’m supposed to be long gone, and I know you sent me home already, but the way that that ended, I was so completely caught off guard, I just didn’t even know what to do or say,” he told the brunette babe while they were in her suite at the hotel. “And I’m sorry for that.

“For two days after, all I’ve been saying is ‘What the f**k just happened?’ I didn’t even see that coming. And the feelings that I’ve had for you, I’ve been describing this entire time. I just didn’t know what it was, but I’m in love with you,” he said.

Smith wasn’t sure if Adams would even ask him back to be on the show, but he had to shoot his shot. “I am in love with you,” he continued. “Like, the life we could have together. The thought of that, it keeps me awake at night. And I’m not sure what to do right now, I’m not sure what I’m asking for. I don’t even know what I’m doing. I just couldn’t leave. But I just had to tell you. Like, I see a life with you.”

5 FACTS ABOUT TAYSHIA ADAMS’ EX JOSH BOURELLE (WHO’S NOW SPILLING ALL THE TEA!)

Clearly, Adams was flustered and caught off guard. “I’m going to need a minute, OK?” she said before storming off to another room.

While speaking with a producer, she said, “I mean, I just want to cry. I don’t know what to do. There’s a rose ceremony. What do I do with that?!”

Only time will tell if Adams lets Smith back in the game.

In the meantime, scroll through the gallery below to learn more about the rule-breaking contestant.