The next steps! After Zac Clark and Tayshia Adams got engaged on the season finale of The Bachelorette, the two are making moves.

“She has a one-way ticket to New York,” the 36-year-old told PEOPLE. “We’re going to get comfortable. And I’m going to date the heck out of her!”

However, Adams, 30, hinted that she may not commit to the East Coast just yet. “We’re actually going to be spending Christmas in New York, which is going to be amazing,” the leading lady revealed during a Good Morning America interview on Wednesday, December 23. “But yeah, I’m going to be bicoastal. I’ll have my place here [on the West Coast], but I’m looking forward to spending some time in New York with [him].”

Even though the two got engaged fairly quickly, the brunette babe couldn’t help but gush over their strong bond. “I’ve never been in a relationship like this before,” she said. “Our communication is phenomenal and I feel really safe with Zac. It just feels so right. And I can’t wait to experience life with him by my side.”

As for when the pair will walk down the aisle? “We’re not rushing,” Adams revealed. “But it’s an amazing sense of security to know that I’m not going anywhere, and he’s not going anywhere.”

“Yeah, I mean, I want a big wedding when the day does come,” Zac added. “She might think differently and she’s gonna get what she wants, but I wanna date you. You know? I wanna date you and take you out and all those things.”

The addiction specialist and podcast host are still negotiating how many kids they want down the line. “She wants 17 children,” Clark quipped, adding that he’s “always wanted” to be a father.

“I would love to have five children,” Adams exclaimed. “And Zac isn’t shying away from that!”

Despite the ups and downs, Adams is in a great place. “It’s been a really hard year for everyone, including myself,” she said. “But I’m so happy that I ended it with so much love.

“If you had told me in March that I’d be getting engaged at the end of the year, I would not have believed it for a second,” she shared. “But I want to experience life with [Zac] by my side. He’s what I’ve always wanted.”

Fortunately, the feeling was mutual. “When she walked in the room, oh my God, the physical attraction was immediate. And in our first interaction, I knew she was special,” Clark said.