Zac Clark, who is competing for Tayshia Adams’ heart on this season of The Bachelorette, is getting candid about an important person in his life — Rhonda Jackson, who is responsible for saving his life throughout his addiction battle.

“On August 28, 2011, I walked into the @pncbank in Camden, New Jersey, and I met my Angel, Rhonda Jackson. Rhonda didn’t know me, didn’t care what I looked like and didn’t judge me,” the 36-year-old captioned a photo of himself reuniting with the bank teller on Tuesday, December 15. “She just knew that I needed help as I tried to cash a forged check so I could get some quick money and keep getting high.”

“Rather than call the cops, Rhonda called my dad (whose name was on the check as the account owner). Three days prior, I had stolen a handful of checks from my father’s desk and left without a word to anyone,” he continued. “For days, my family looked for me but no luck.”

Clark explained that Rhonda called his father to tell him that his son was still alive and knew where he was. “He rushed down to the bank just in time before I disappeared back to the streets,” the New Jersey native noted. “Two days later, I was in treatment getting help and the rest is history.”

The reality star then explained that he “tracked” Rhonda down and was “reunited with my Angel.”

“It was one of the most powerful experiences I have ever had,” he said. “She still works at the same bank! I met my hero, I met the woman who saved my life. I got to talk to Rhonda about her children, her faith and her passion for making beautiful prom dresses (you better show her some love @house_of_divine_style). She remembered the day vividly and we hugged like we had known each other forever.”

At the end of the day, Rhonda taught Clark “a valuable lesson,” which was to “always treat people with love, always believe and always do the right thing.”

“You never know whose life you might be saving,” he concluded. “Thank you, Rhonda for saving my life. There are no coincidences.”

The addiction specialist has been honest about his past while speaking with Adams, 30, on the reality show. Clark explained that he was “drinking, doing drugs and just partying,” but after the bank incident, he realized it was “time” to get help. Clark went to rehab for four-and-a-half months.

Last week, Clark — who is in Adams’ top three — had his family meet Adams for the first time. Time will tell if the leading lady chooses Clark in the end!