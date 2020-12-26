Love on the brain! Rihanna may believe she’s finally found true romance with her rapper beau, A$AP Rocky, but her inner circle is worried that she’s only headed for heartache, a source exclusively tells OK!.

The Fenty founder, 32, who’s been friends with Rocky (real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers) since he opened for her Diamonds World Tour in 2013, “adores him and is telling pals that he’s the real deal,” the source spills. But Rocky, 32, a self-described “sex addict” whose long string of famous exes includes Kendall Jenner, Rita Ora and Iggy Azalea, “is known for having a ton of girls at the same time.”

“That isn’t necessarily going to change just because he’s seeing Rihanna,” the source adds. “It’s highly unlikely he’ll openly two-time her, but he’s by no means told people it’s serious. Everyone is betting that the relationship won’t last longer than a few more months, if that.”

The musician has been candid in the past about his sexual experiences. “Yeah man, lot of orgies,” he said, adding that he had his first orgy experience when he was just 13 years old. “I’ve photographed and documented many of them. The women that I’m around are into that free-spirited s**t like me. Usually guys are insecure with working, successful women, they can’t handle it when it’s on the other foot, you know? So they get with a guy like me — they know I don’t want to break their hearts or nothing. And why not? Let’s smoke some good weed in the teepee and have a fun time!”

The Grammy nominee continued to detail his how it all went down. “My dad had went to jail for drugs, so my mom moved us to a homeless shelter on 104th and Broadway. Our school was like three blocks away, and they used to let us out for lunch, for 45 minutes,” he recalled. “The first time was in this apartment building . We took the elevator to the roof, and everybody put their coats on the ground. There were like five girls and 10 guys, and we all just took turns. And hopefully you didn’t have a little d**k because they’re going to tease you! At that time, I wasn’t the biggest guy, but come on, cut me some slack, I was in the seventh grade! F**king bullies!”

Hassam Jameel, The two Hollywood stars started hooking up in February following the “Umbrella” songstress’ split from OK! previously reported . “[A$AP] has always thought Rihanna was cool and gorgeous,” a source said at the time.