It’s hard work being a reality star. That’s why former Real Housewives of New York City star and businesswoman Bethenny Frankel is looking for some help on her upcoming HBO Max show, The Big Shot. And OK! has learned that the competition show will be cutthroat.

“She’s looking for a powerhouse to sort of come in and step into her business and make her feel like she could step back a little bit,” an insider exclusively tells OK!. “She’s apparently trying to take a little bit of a step back from her company to spend more time with Bryn, her daughter, and be more present.”

Now that her only child with ex Jason Hoppy is 10, it’s no wonder that the founder of Skinnygirl and BStrong, a disaster relief organization, wants to slow down and spend time with the soon-to-be teen, especially in a global pandemic.

So, what exactly does one need to qualify for the full-time position?

BETHENNY FRANKEL‘S SHOW ‘THE BIG SHOT’ ALREADY PLAGUED WITH BEHIND-THE-SCENES DRAMA

The OK! insider, who interviewed for one of the coveted slots on the show, explains that production grilled the Big Shot hopefuls on the 50-year-old reality star. The casting department asked questions like, “What do you know about Bethenny? When did you first start following her? Why do you like her?”

According to the source, The Big Shot will see a mere 7-10 hopefuls competing for employment with Frankel. “They would put us in a house or a flat in New York,” the source says. “They also asked if you would be willing to relocate if you won and got the position with Bethenny because, obviously, it’s New York-based.”

Though details on the tasks at hand remained scarce, the source did note that competitors would be judged on how well they complete them — and that production was (naturally!) looking for hopefuls who live for the Housewives-style drama.

“[Production] also [asked], ‘How do you think you would feel living in a house with seven other people? How will you react to that? Is there anything that will annoy you about somebody else in the house?’” the source reveals. “They wanted you to say what your pet peeves were, what would annoy you — I’m assuming for good television!”

BETHENNY FRANKEL FILMS ‘THE BIG SHOT’ WITH DORINDA MEDLEY AFTER ‘RHONY’ EXIT

But it seems like the drama has already begun — offscreen, that is! As OK! previously reported, that same source was shocked that production for The Big Shot has started, given that the creative team allegedly promised 90 individuals that they would keep them updated on the progress of the show.

However, when the source reached out this fall to inquire about the status of casting, the Big Shot staffer responded and “said she was off the project and she doesn’t know who took it over and where they are in the process,” the source previously told OK!. “That’s the last I knew.”

Pop open the Skinnygirl margaritas … we can’t wait to see it all unfold!