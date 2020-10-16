Max Ehrich definitely isn’t afraid to share his feelings with the world about his split from ex-fiancé Demi Lovato.

The 29-year-old released his new song on Friday, October 16, where he confessed to being “afraid to give up my heart” and “afraid to lose against love.” The Young and the Restless actor also noted he was “afraid to be broken apart” so he continued to “play safe” while “holding my guard.”

“I hope ‘Afraid’ will help people allow themselves to be vulnerable,” Ehrich said while speaking with Billboard magazine. “I recorded this song while I was falling in love. It speaks of all the emotions that I was going through at that time. The simplicity of the piano totally brings it home for me. It’s beyond fulfilling to be able to release these feelings in a song.”

Ehrich also posted a sneak peak of the “Afraid” music video on his Instagram account. “It’s scary to fall in love. but it’s a risk worth taking. for in the end; all we truly need is love,” he captioned the post.

I hope this song encourages you to fearlessly follow your heart. Falling in love is a risk, but it’s worth it. All we need is love. 🤍 ➡️ https://t.co/jNG4v7DzOA pic.twitter.com/u1QR6NndFo — Max Ehrich (@maxehrich) October 16, 2020

“Max’s song touches on him falling for Demi right off the bat, and he sings about how he couldn’t sleep because he knew he wanted to be with her forever,” TMZ previously reported. A source told the outlet Ehrich created a “makeshift studio” in the home he shared with Lovato while they quarantined together.

Ehrich’s ballad comes after the Disney alum released her new bop “Commander in Chief” on Wednesday, October 14. She later performed the controversial political song at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards the same night.

This is Lovato’s second song release — the first being “Still Have Me,” which was about their breakup — since calling off her engagement at the end of September. “I hope the song is No. 1,” the Daytime Emmy nominee previously said during an emotional livestream before throwing shade at his ex. “Because you know what? If that’s what someone wants in the material world, here you go, you have it.”

Meanwhile, Ehrich hasn’t been shy about what he’s been going through. He initially took to social media to tell the world he found out about their split via a tabloid, and then he proceeded to beg for the singer to take him back. “I’m here in real time with y’all,” he stated. “I love Demetria and just want her to be healthy and safe. If you’re reading this … I love you always … unconditionally … no matter what.” Ehrich also accused the “Warrior” songstress of using their breakup as a publicity stunt.

To top it all off, Ehrich was recently spotted crying on the beach in Malibu, Calif., where he proposed to Lovato in July, after begging fans to stop bullying him. The former couple — who met through mutual friends earlier this year — got engaged four months after dating. Lovato, 28, called off their romance two months later after seeing his true colors. “There have been lots of red flags that Demi chose to not see, but finally, the people that really care for her for all the right reasons couldn’t remain silent anymore,” a source exclusively told OK!.

It sounds like we’ll be hearing more from Ehrich since he’s “written so many love songs about [Demi] when they were in a relationship.”