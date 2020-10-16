Photos of Demi Lovato spending time with rapper Mod Sun on Tuesday, October 13, have given fans the impression that the two could be dating — but according to sources, they are just pals.

Lovato and Mod Sun, whose real name is Derek Ryan Smith, were pictured in the backseat of an SUV as they made a stop at a local In-N-Out restaurant before heading to the market to pick up some supplies.

And while many were left wondering whether their public outing meant Lovato had a new man in her life, sources have since revealed that the pair are nothing more than friends, adding that the “You Don’t Do It For Me Anymore” vocalist is currently “giving her heart a break,” according to E! News.

“She has been trying to surround herself with good company to occupy her time and keep her mind off of the Max drama,” the source explained. “She isn’t looking to date right now and is still healing.”

The publication adds that the 28-year-old has known Mod Sun — who once dated Bella Thorne — for quite some time, but she isn’t looking for anything serious, considering that it’s only been a few weeks since she called it quits with her ex-fiancé, Max Ehrich.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the former Disney Channel star had decided to return the pricey engagement ring, which reports claimed had cost The Young and the Restless actor anywhere between two and five million dollars.

“Max did not expect to get the ring back, so it was a very nice gesture and meant a lot,” an insider told In Touch on Wednesday, October 7.

“Although he is still heartbroken over the breakup and they have not talked, he felt this was a way for Demi to say goodbye to him and sorry for the way the breakup went down.”

And while the infamous photos of Ehrich crying on the beach had given fans all the more reason to believe that he wasn’t over his former flame, his recent outing with American Idol alum Sonika Vaid on Tuesday, October 13, would suggest otherwise.

The pair was seen embracing each other in a photo posted to the 29-year-old’s official Instagram page. Ehrich gives a big grin while his arm is wrapped around the singer, which implied that there might be a romance brewing between the two.

Vaid, on the other hand, hasn’t used her social media platform to make any mention of Ehrich just yet, so it’s unclear whether or not the two are dating or not.

Following reports that Lovato was having a hard time dealing with her ex’s decision to air their dirty laundry in the press ever since calling it quits, the pop star would undoubtedly be delighted at the news that Ehrich has finally moved on, but only time will tell if he’s really over her.