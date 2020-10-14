Drama at NBC Universal. A source exclusively tells OK! that a nasty war has exploded behind the scenes between Today show queen Savannah Guthrie and MSNBC liberal star Rachel Maddow.

What’s got the two women up in arms? They’re disagreeing over the network’s decision to host an in-person town hall for President Donald Trump after he pulled out of an official second presidential debate with Joe Biden on ABC.

NBC announced on Wednesday, October 14, that it would host the Trump event in Miami, Fla., on Thursday evening, with Guthrie taking the helm as moderator between the President and a group of Florida voters.

Biden will have his own separate town hall in Philadelphia at the same time, which will be aired on ABC.

“Rachel is livid at her parent company and Savannah for agreeing to do this,” the source tells OK!. “The liberal base that makes up Rachel’s audience is just as angry as Rachel, putting her in a very difficult situation.

“Behind-the-scenes, Rachel has made her feelings very clear — she doesn’t think NBC should back Trump for pulling out of the debate and give him what he wanted. But saying anything would make Savannah and her bosses mad, while saying nothing makes her complicit.”

The source says that Guthrie is completely comfortable with the decision, as well as hosting the evening with Trump, which will be held outdoors at the Pérez Art Museum with social distancing practices in effect. The network clarified that Trump, who along with wife Melania and son Barron, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, has produced current test results stating that he is not contagious.

Some insiders think Guthrie is mostly happy about scooping up potential huge ratings and that Maddow should likely stand down for her own safety. “Rachel needs to be careful,” the insider tells OK!. “Everyone knows Savannah is the queen of NBC. The network has a long history with Donald Trump dating back to The Apprentice.”

“Rachel can make all the fuss she wants behind the scenes, but it would be a huge mistake to take on Savannah in public,” says another exclusive source, adding ominously, “MSNBC is welcome to scream and shout about the President all day long, but when they start affecting the bottom line at NBC, they will be silenced, quickly.”