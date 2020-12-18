It’s easy to feel all the feels amid the COVID-19 pandemic — one day you’re happy, the next you’re sad. Look no further, though! Nutritionist Liana Werner-Gray, author of Cancer-Free with Food, is publishing a new book just in time for the new year that will help you get in the right mindset.

Scroll through below to see five reasons that will inspire you to eat healthy and live anxiety free.

Eating Better Will Make You Feel (And Look!) Good

The 33-year-old’s latest book, Anxiety-Free with Food: Natural, Science-Backed Strategies to Relieve Stress and Support Your Mental Health, which will hit shelves and Kindles on December 29, helps people “by avoiding anxiety-inducing ingredients and choosing foods and supplements that support our microbiome, address nutritional deficiencies and balance our hormones,” the description reads. Plus, by ridding your diet of junk you may also see results on the scale and in the mirror (we promise, your skin will be glowing!).

Your Mind & Body Will Feel Refreshed

The simple guide “offers all the scientifically backed, nutrient-rich foods and supplements you need to support your emotional wellness.” Clean eating is known to cleanse both the body and mind. You’ll be dreaming better, have better concentration and focus at work, and bloating will be a thing of the past.

There’s Plenty Of Recipes To Choose From

Werner-Gray offers over 100 “delicious gluten-free, soy-free, refined sugar-free and dairy-free recipes that both nourish the body and support optimal brain function.” What better way to fill time during quarantine? You’ll be a Top Chef in no time!

These Superfoods Will Have You Feeling On Top Of The World

After noshing on foods that are good for your body — and brain — like avocados, wild salmon, dark leafy greens, to name a few, you’ll be feeling “empowered to take control of your mental well-being.” Believe it or not, some foods are packed with anxiety-inducing ingredients. By limiting your intake and choosing a clean lifestyle, you will wake each morning ready to conquer the day.

Live A Happier Life

As Werner-Gray says, “Life is meant to be enjoyed. Let your first step toward an anxiety-free life start with your next meal!” Forget the days of feeling lethargic and uninspired. You’re on the way to a brand-new you.

On December 10, the blonde beauty announced the exciting news to her Instagram followers. “This is my best work yet and is timely for today’s state of the world,” she exclaimed about her latest endeavor. “I have included studies proving how food can reduce anxiety and over 100 whole food recipes to help reduce anxiety and manage stress. If you have been struggling with anxiety, this book will make an amazing resource for you to help reduce your anxiety naturally!”

A few days later, Werner-Gray revealed that her book “hit #1 on Amazon for Neuropsychology” 11 days from its official launch.

“I am so excited for more people to become anxiety free. This book includes many studies on the psychology behind anxiety and how the gut-brain connection plays a part to causing and reducing anxiety. I have also included whole food recipes, with neuroprotective ingredients proven to help the brain function at its highest and reduce anxiety,” she revealed.

The book‚ which is published by Hay House, Penguin/Random House, will be released on Tuesday, December 29.