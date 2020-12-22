New details surrounding the mysterious death of Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey — whose body was found just days after Thanksgiving in the bushes on the side of a Texas road — continue to pour in, leaving authorities questioning what really happened to the 26-year-old beauty.

One of the men who discovered the body on November 28 is speaking out about the harrowing moment he saw Sharkey’s deceased corpse.

“It plays back in my head,” John Richardson, who is an employee of the City of Houston Solid Waste, told news outlet KHOU. “It’s been playing back in my head every day.”

Richardson went on to describe the events of that day. He says a coworker called him that morning to report that he had found something suspicious. “He said he thought he’d saw a body or a mannequin,” Richardson explained.

The city employee then went to the address provided by the coworker and “there it was,” he said, referring to Sharkey’s body. “She was laying there deceased, no clothes on. I just got on the phone, and I called 911.”

Sharkey’s body, although stripped naked, didn’t show any signs of outward trauma or injuries. Medical examiners haven’t ruled out foul play, but are still working on determining her cause of death. Family members are convinced that the influencer’s death was no accident.

“I believe solely that she was murdered, because of the manner in which her body was left,” Sharkey’s mother, Stacey Robinault, told Insider. “It just drives deep into the soul that something very malicious happened here, and I want to get to the bottom of it.”

One possible theory floating around is that Sharkey could have been depressed or not in her right mind due to alleged conflict with her husband, Tom, as well as moving away from a city and lifestyle she enjoyed very much. Close friend Lauren Norling-Martin told KHOU that Sharkey and her husband had spent four months living in Colorado before moving to Houston.

“I know she absolutely loved it, and just being with her friends and exploring were her favorite things in the entire world,” she noted. She added, “Without a doubt in my mind, foul play was involved, and this was a murder.”

A public service for the budding social media star is being planned. The announcement was made in Sharkey’s obit on the Nelson Funeral Home and Cremation Services’ site. Exact details on the memorial will be announced at a later date.

The obituary revealed that her family has already held a private service to grieve the loss of their loved one.