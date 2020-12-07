Kristen Knight Compares Abuser DJ Erik Morillo To 'Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde': Watch

Just a few months after “I Like To Move It” DJ Erick Morillo died of acute ketamine toxicity in Florida following sexual assault allegations, DJ Kristen Knight got candid about what the musical artist was really like behind closed doors.

“You say you worked a gig with Morillo in December of last year, could you tell us what happened afterwards?” Dr. Mehmet Oz asked Knight on the Tuesday, December 8, episode of his show, The Dr. Oz Show.

“I opened for him and the gig ended at about 8, 9, in the morning,” she shared. “After that, we were all hanging out with a big group of people, but he was with another girl who I had befriended that night. They were like, ‘Oh, you should come back to the house with us.’ I was like, OK, we all went over there. As soon as I got there, it was like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.”

In August, the international DJ, 49, was arrested after he allegedly raped an unnamed woman at his home, but he initially denied the accusations. (While it is unclear if Knight is the victim at the center of this particular incident, in a candid post on Instagram in September, Knight was pictured holding a “Me Too” sign and wrote in the caption, “I haven’t been able to make a statement or talk about what happened. But one day i will.”)

A rape test kit tested positive for Morillo’s DNA in the August incident. Morillo handed himself in to the police with his attorney the next day and was charged with the crime.

According to the arrest report, the woman told detectives that Morillo “made several advances towards her, some sexual in nature, but she refused all of his attempts.” She “reported waking up nude on the bed,” despite sleeping in another room, “with Mr. Morillo standing on the side of the bed also nude.”

The woman claimed she felt “post-sex pain.”

Following his death, two DJs — DJ Empress and Ida Engberg — accused Morillo of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior.

“Erick Morillo used to sexually harass me like crazy when I worked as a buyer at a Record Store in NYC called Satellite when I was 17 years old,” DJ Empress wrote on Facebook in September. “So much that he even got my phone # out of the store’s database without my consent and also a friend of mine’s home # that I was at so he could call me & leave harassing disgusting weird breathy, sexual messages.”

Meanwhile, Engberg detailed her experience with the late star on Instagram. “I met [Erick] Morillo in Ibiza back in 2006. Once at an after party at his house I sat outside in a sun bed talking to a friend of mine when he approached me from behind, pulled my head back, held my forehead against the sunbed and poured a drink into my mouth against my will,” she wrote. “I got upset and asked what that was. He laughed and said, ‘it’s MDMA.’”

Photo: Sony Pictures Television Despite some people not believing these ladies' stories, Knight's attorney, Gloria Allred, snapped back, saying, "First of all, the District Attorney, the prosecutor does not file charges lightly against a well known, a high profile defendant like Mr. Morillo. "They have to believe that they are going to be able to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt," she added. "And now more than 10 other women have come forward and made allegations that he had also allegedly committed sexual misconduct against them. So, we should commend [Kristen] and not attack her and understand he denied having sex with her. The rape kit showed to the contrary that he had engaged in sexual misconduct with her and had most likely given her a date rape drug." Knight had some advice for those grappling with coming forward with their own story of abuse. "I believe you, I see you, I'm here for you and I'm listening," she said. "If you walk around with any guilt or shame from what's happened to you, from trauma, don't do it. What happened was not your fault and there's no way that you could have changed any outcome. "There is life afterwards and there are ways that you can find to support other women in your community who have been through similar situations," she added. "I'm here for you and I respect you and I appreciate you."