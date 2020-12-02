‘Tis the season to be jolly — and celebrate! While 2020 has been an interesting year, to say the least, why not have one last hurrah and outing? Holiday Road, a fun and magical experience, will return to King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, Calif., for their holiday show, which will be open from December 4-January 10, 2021.

“On the heels of an overwhelmingly successful run with Nights of the Jack, we are grateful to continue our stay at the historic King Gillette ranch with Holiday Road,” said Holiday Road founding team members Ben Biscotti (co-founder & president of 1iota Productions), Tony Schubert (award-winning event producer & designer of Event Eleven) and Bobby Rossi (hospitality & marketing impresario of Motely Projects).

“During these uncertain times, Holiday Road will provide families with a fun and safe way to get out of the house and still experience the magic of this holiday season. We are looking forward to delivering another unforgettable experience!”

Not to fear, there “will be a contactless drive-thru format filled with thousands of lights and holiday installations, creating a safe environment for families to enjoy the holiday season” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Holiday Road is described as “more than your traditional Holiday attraction” and will feature “vast grounds of lights and holiday moments” as soon as visitors drive through a winding trail around the history-filled ranch.

Expect to see everything from the North Pole and an Elf Village to a Gingerbread Lane, magical Christmas tree forests and much more.

The event is perfect for all ages, and the immersive experience promises “thousands of festive lights as well as iconic holiday scenes situated throughout the stunning property.”