Despite being checked on every 15 minutes due to suicide concerns, Ghislaine Maxwell has been asked to monitor fellow inmates in prison who may be suicidal.

“She has been made a suicide watch inmate, which is the highest and most trusted responsibility that an inmate can have,” her attorneys wrote in her $28.5 million bail package.

“It is the height of irony that Ms. Maxwell is being constantly surveilled as if she were a suicide risk when she, herself, is trusted enough (if she were ever released from isolation) to monitor inmates who are truly at risk of suicide,” the lawyers wrote.

Maxwell’s team complained about the conditions their client found herself in at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, N.Y., such as being woken up throughout the night, subpar meals, and for the first several weeks of her sentence was in isolation and did not have access to amenities such as education, religious services and leisure programs. Maxwell also had to isolate last month when a member of staff tested positive for COVID-19, and some are worried that she is not being protected properly from the virus.

There were concerns that Maxwell would meet the same fate as her alleged co-conspirator, Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide in August 2019 while awaiting trial on charges related to sex trafficking and sexual abuse of minors. Maxwell is facing six counts of grooming and abusing young women and girls who were allegedly sexually abused by her and Epstein but plead not guilty. She faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted.

Now, Maxwell is trying to secure bail so she can be home for Christmas, and her legal team has said that the poor prison conditions actually favor her bail bid. Maxwell and her husband, Scott Borgerson, will fund the bulk of her bail fees while the rest will be financed by friends and families. Maxwell and Borgerson and will cough up $22.5 million dollars, seven unnamed friends and family members will pay $5 million, and Maxwell’s security firm will fund the remaining $1 million.

Maxwell was initially denied bail when she was first arrested in July as she was deemed a flight risk. Should she get out before Christmas, she will waive the right to go home to the U.K. or to France where she also has citizenship. She will also wear an electronic tag if she is put under house arrest.