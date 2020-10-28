A detailed note was found on the body of Diarmuid O’Sullivan — one of two brothers who was found dead in a field alongside his father, Tadgh, on their farm in Ireland.

The inscription — which was 12 pages long — was discovered after Diarmuid was found dead on the County Cork property. The note has been described as “lengthy and detailed.” However, details from the note have not yet been reported.

AMERICAN MURDER STORY: 11 TRUE CRIME SCANDALS THAT SHOCKED THE NATION

Garda, the national police service of the Republic of Ireland, is looking into the alleged murder-suicide. The Irish Mirror reported that the killing of Mark O’Sullivan — the second brother — may have been planned by his younger brother and father beforehand.

On Tuesday, October 27, two autopsies occurred to try and figure out how Tadgh, 59, Mark, 26, and Diarmuid, 23, all lost their lives. Mark apparently died first on Monday, October 26, in the upstairs bedroom of the family farmhouse from gunshot wounds, while Tadgh and Diarmuid also died from fatal gunshot wounds. Tadgh and Diarmuid were found in a field about 600 meters away from the house.

Police uncovered three legally held shotguns and rifles at the scene.

CLOSE CALLS: THESE STARS CHEATED DEATH — OK! LOOKS BACK AT THEIR EPIC TALES OF SURVIVAL

According to the Irish Mirror, there’s been tension between the three family members about land and inheritance. Despite reports that authorities had gone to their house previously, the police dismissed those rumors.

“Contrary to some reports in the media, there had been no Garda interaction with the deceased men, or their family, prior to the tragic events of October 26, 2020,” they said.

The mother — who lost two sons and her husband — is “absolutely devastated” over this heartbreaking tragedy.

Priest John Magner said the community has been left “numbed, stunned and devastated,” adding that “there are no words” for what has happened to their family.

WHAT REALLY HAPPENED TO JONBENET RAMSEY? CATCH UP ON ‘THE KILLING OF JONBENET: THE FINAL SUSPECTS’

“To find that friends they have are just gone, departing this world so early in life,” he said. “It’s awful for families too when people pass away very young. It’s very tough on people. It’s very difficult for younger people to understand why all these things happen.”