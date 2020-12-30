While Ireland Baldwin meant well when she stepped in to defend her stepmother, Hilaria Baldwin, she issued an apology after she mistakenly referred to Hilaria as “Latinx.”

When Hilaria found herself in a scandal surrounding her Spanish heritage, Ireland posted a statement where she said, “I simply want to say this and then nothing more. I am fully supportive of any individual of the Latinx community. I will continue to listen and learn.”

“I wish people had the chance to know you and know your story the way that I do rather than from a fabricated nine hour long Instagram Story,” she wrote under one of Hilaria’s Instagram posts.

ALEC & HILARIA BALDWIN TAKE KIDS TO THE SPOT THEY GOT ENGAGED ON NEW YEAR’S DAY

“I had the best time of my life dancing with your chosen family that flew all the way here from Spain to party at your wedding,” she continued. “I know who you are and I know what you are not and I’m lucky to know you for who you truly are.”

A Latina woman then messaged Ireland and explained the error. “Hope you’re well. As a Latina myself, all I want to say: 1) thanks for this. your empathy and openness to listen is appreciated. 2) Friendly FYI — Spain is not geographically located in Latin America,” the user wrote. “So people from Spain are only labeled as Spanish, Spaniards, or as Hispanic. Hispanic = person from a predominantly Spanish language speaking country. Where Latinx means = person from a country in Latin America. That is why people from Spain are not labeled as Latinx because Spain is in Europe, not Latin America.”

HILARIA BALDWIN SLAMS FAN WHO ‘CAN’T UNDERSTAND’ WHY SHE SHARED PREGNANCY NEWS SO SOON

Ireland shared the message on her Instagram Story and added, “Really appreciate Instagram friends who reach out and correct me and give me opportunities to learn. I am here to listen!”

“Like I mentioned yesterday, I do love my step mom very much. I think she’s a strong, kind, and a caring human being. Without saying anything further on all of this, I think it is her business and not my own to discuss her family background and answer your questions,” she wrote in an Instagram statement and reiterated that she appreciated being held accountable for her mistakes.

The drama began after claims surfaced that Hilaria was lying about her heritage all along. She previously said she was born in Spain and moved to the U.S. when she was 19 years old to attend college. However, several former classmates came forward from the Cambridge School of Weston in Massachusetts and said that she was “fully a white girl from Cambridge.”

“I went to high school with her. She was perfectly nice and serious about ballroom dancing. Her name was indeed Hillary Hayward-Thomas and she did not have her current accent,” another said.

HILARIA BALDWIN ISN’T AFRAID TO SHOW SOME SKIN — PREGNANT OR NOT! SEE HER SEXIEST PHOTOS

Meanwhile, husband Alec Baldwin addressed the drama with a Mark Twain quote. “A lie can travel half way around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes,” he shared on Instagram.

“Like your wife being Spanish when she lived in Massachusetts her entire life,” one user wrote. “I take it her accent is fake as well? FRAUDS!”

“Go f**k yourself,” the Boss Baby actor replied.