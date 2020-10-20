The OG Teen Mom! Before 16 & Pregnant was a huge hit on MTV, Jamie Lynn Spears was dealing with the harsh realities of being a mom at just 16 years old.

The now 29-year-old confessed to Nylon how she tried to “hide away for a little bit” after revealing that she was pregnant in 2007. The child star also admitted that she was embarrassed to have to tell her parents the shocking news.

“You have your first love, or what you call love in high school. You think it’s forever, and then oh my gosh, I’m pregnant,” she told the outlet. “I am mortified to have to tell my parents this and my family this. I do not care what TMZ thinks about it.”

The Zoey 101 alum went on to say all she was thinking about at the time was her family and the reality that she was pregnant. “There’s a human being growing inside of me, and I’m so young, I’m almost a baby myself.”

Spears dished that she tried to take a break from the spotlight, but “of course, the paparazzi still found me.”

“It’s not like I was in L.A. walking down the middle of the most popular boulevard; I was in the-middle-of-nowhere-Mississippi.”

The blonde beauty told the outlet that she took responsibility for getting pregnant and tried to do the right thing. “So, I got me a little house. I put a big gate up around it, and I was like, ‘I’m going to stay here, raise my baby, and figure this out because this is real life,” she said. “I’ve put myself in this situation, I’m not condoning it or saying it’s right, but these are the cards that I have to play.”

No matter what Spears did though, she said she was continuously hounded by the media. “Sure enough, everywhere I went in Mississippi for that whole nine months, there was always paparazzi on me everywhere I went,” she added. “But I just knew that if I just stayed away from it long enough that I could give my child some sense of normalcy back in her life.”

Spears is happily married to husband Jamie Watson. The two tied the knot in 2014 and share one daughter together: 2-year-old Ivey Joan. Spears also shares 12-year-old daughter Maddie, with ex Casey Aldridge.

The actress also opened up about how growing up as the younger sister to pop royalty Britney Spears is what helped her navigate fame. She explained that attention to their personal lives is “a whole family thing with us,” and that Britney inspired her to live her life as openly as she could.

“I was able to see it from a different point of view by watching someone who is obviously now an icon, my sister, go through it,” she said. “She went from this small town to become this huge megastar that will always be remembered, and seeing the way she handled it so honestly, to me, that was so brave.”