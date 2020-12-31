Is it too late now to say sorry? Justin Bieber is planning his first live appearance since 2017 with a NYE concert — yet residents in the exclusive Beverly Hills, Calif., neighborhood are complaining about the loud noise.

The exact location of the highly-anticipated show has been kept under wraps, with a press release only saying it will be held in an “iconic” location, but it is being reported that it will be held outdoors at the famed Beverly Hilton, where scaffolding, sound equipment and lighting was all put up earlier this week.

One annoyed neighbor said that the pop icon’s soundcheck was “like a car was parked outside my house blasting music at 1 million decibels,” and that “many people in the neighborhood called the hotel [to complain], and the hotel referred them to the Beverly Hills police, and permit department.”

Despite upsetting some residents, Bieber is planning an all-out bash for his comeback concert.

Feeling so blessed for this opportunity to perform this New Years. Excited to celebrate with you all https://t.co/wLn3nV5MZV pic.twitter.com/u0baX8Lrmm — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) December 28, 2020

The “Sorry” singer tweeted out that he is “feeling so blessed for this opportunity to perform this New Years,” a few days leading up to the big event. “Excited to celebrate with you all.”

The 26-year-old shared a sneak peek of the latest rendition of his new single “Lonely” — which was taken by videographer Rory Kramer — for his New Year’s Eve Live Stream concert, which led to a naughty exchange between Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin.

“My jaw??? On the floor,” the model gushed on Instagram in response to her husband’s clip of him singing his new tune. The “Holy” crooner teasingly responded: “@haileybieber ur jaw is other places too let’s be honest.”

Bieber is capping off a busy 2020 with one more gift for his Beliebers. The hunky singer revealed that he’ll be debuting a brand-new track. “Oh yeah I’m performing my new single #ANYONE during #BieberNYE,” the singer tweeted on Wednesday.

The latest single comes on the heels of his recently released collaboration with Shawn Mendes on the song “Monster,” which appears on Mendes’ album Wonder, as well as the recent singles “Holy” and “Lonely.”

T-Mobile Presents: NYE Live with Justin Bieber airs Thursday, December 31, at 10:15 p.m. ET/7:15 p.m. PT.

