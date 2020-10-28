Khloé Kardashian Reveals She Had COVID-19 In 'KUWTK' Sneak Peek Clip: Watch Now!

It appears the coronavirus can *keep up* with the Kardashians! Khloé Kardashian revealed she contracted the novel virus earlier this year.

The mother of one confirmed the news in a KUWTK sneak peek clip that dropped on Thursday, October 28. The teaser began with sister Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner sharing their concern for Khloé and her health.

“We’re just anxiously awaiting the results for Khloé to see if she has it or not,” Kim explained in a confessional. “I mean, my gut tells me she does, just because she’s so sick. And that really scares me for her, ’cause I can tell that she’s now getting scared and that she’s really nervous about it.”

The 64-year-old momager then explained she “jumped on the phone with every doctor who would take [her] call, trying to find somebody that could help her.” Kim added, “I guess we’ll just wait and find out.”

The clip switched over to the Good American founder, who revealed, “I just found out I do have corona. I have been in my room. It’s gonna be fine but it was really bad for a couple of days.” Khloé explained — while recording herself lying in bed — that she was vomiting, shaking, suffering from hot-and-cold flashes and burning chest pain whenever she coughed. Despite already suffering from migraines, the 36-year-old said she experienced the “craziest headache” during the time.

“Let me tell you. That sh*t is real,” she said, referring to the coronavirus. “But, we’re all gonna get through this.” She then assured viewers if everyone follows the correct protocols, “we’re all gonna be ok.” Before ending the video, Khloé added, “May God bless us all.”

Season 19 of KUWTK is currently out now. The Kardashian-Jenner krew filmed the second-to-last season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As previously announced, the final season will air in early 2021.

After 14 years of filming the hit reality show, Kris recently revealed the *real* reason the famous family decided to end the show. Although it was reported E! didn’t want to pay the krew anymore because the show had received dwindling ratings over the past few years, Kris dished on another reason for the show’s demise. The momager blamed social media and explained, “Viewer[s] don’t have to wait three or four months to see an episode. We can give them all the information anyone would ever want to know in real-time.”

OK! exclusively reported Kris was gearing up for a TV interview where she would share all the secrets behind the end of the docuseries. “Ironically, it’s because there’s too much drama going on with her family,” an insider told OK!. “She wants to see her children happy again.”

Kim — who had hit a rough patch with husband Kanye West amid his presidential campaign and “downward spiral” — is “fighting to keep it together for the sake of the kids,” the insider dished, “and she needs to prioritize that.” Khloé and baby daddy Tristan Thompson — who share 2-year-old daughter True — recently got back together after the NBA player was caught up in two cheating scandals. “[Kris would] love to see them have another child,” the insider spilled, adding Kris is even hoping Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick reconcile as well. “She’s rooting for them.”

Season 19 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8pm ET/PT on E!.