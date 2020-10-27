Lesley Stahl has found herself in a scary situation following her 60 Minutes interview with President Donald Trump. TMZ reported that a death threat was made to the home of one of her family members.

Since the threat has been made, CBS has provided Stahl with around-the-clock security and has guards monitoring the homes of Stahl and her family members; guards will escort them if they go out in public.

TMZ reported that the call was reported to LAPD on Thursday, October 22. The caller directed the threat towards Stahl and her family, and also mentioned neo-Nazis. This comes after President Trump abruptly cut his 60 Minutes interview short; watch highlights from the 60 Minutes interviews here.

“Well, I think we have enough. I think we have enough of an interview here. OK? That’s enough. Let’s go, let’s go,” Trump said, after someone off-camera informed him that Vice President Mike Pence was ready for their joint interview.

At the start of his 60 Minutes, Stahl asked him if he was ready for “tough questions,” to which the President said he only wanted her to be “fair.”

“But you’re OK with some tough questions?” she asked.

“No, I’m not,” he said.

As the interview went on, Trump grew more frustrated with her questioning, ending their interview by saying that asking him about “tough questions” was “no way to talk” — and that she was “negative” and “biased” towards him.

When he claimed that the Obama administration had spied on his campaign, Stahl informed the President, “We can’t put on things we can’t verify.” Trump replied: “You can’t put it on because it’s bad for Biden.”

He then posted his full interview, as well as Pence’s interview, on Facebook, after the network was told The White House was only going to use the footage for archival purposes.

“Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS. Tonight’s anchor, Kristen Welker, is far worse! #MAGA,” he captioned the video ahead of the official Sunday, October 25, release day.

“The White House’s unprecedented decision to disregard their agreement with CBS News and release their footage will not deter 60 Minutes from providing its full, fair and contextual reporting which presidents have participated in for decades,” CBS said in a statement.

According to CBS, 60 Minutes is “widely respected for bringing its hallmark fairness, deep reporting and informative context to viewers each week.” They added, “Few journalists have the presidential interview experience Lesley Stahl has delivered over her decades as one of the premier correspondents in America and we look forward to audiences seeing her third interview with President Trump and subsequent interview with Vice President Pence this weekend.”

After the President left the interview, Stahl asked Pence why he walked out; the Vice President didn’t have an answer.

Biden was interviewed by Norah O’Donnell.