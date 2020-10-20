Carrie Ann Inaba shocked the Dancing with the Stars audience last night when she debuted a new futuristic look.

The 52-year-old stunned in a metallic silver and black dress. She complimented the chic new look wearing a reddish-brown wig and model makeup that made her features really pop — all thanks to new boss Tyra Banks.

“In the past, Carrie Ann Inaba had said that she wouldn’t wear wigs, but now that supermodel Tyra is in charge, she doesn’t have a choice. With the ratings up, Tyra’s power at the show increases week after week. This week Tyra turned her attention to fashion and wants the entire show to have a makeover…starting with the judges,” a source tells OK!.

“To be clear, Carrie Ann isn’t trying to compete with Tyra, she was happy with the way she always looked on TV, this new look for Carrie Ann was all Tyra’s idea.”

Adds a show insider, “Tyra is a huge fan of wigs and extreme makeup and believes that the audience will tune in every week to see what they are wearing. She has even scheduled a big meeting with the show’s costume department to bring more couture fashion to the ballroom.

“Now Carrie Ann’s dressing room is covered with wigs and racks and racks of designer clothes. When you hire a model to run the show, it is only natural that fashion becomes as important as the dancing!”

Since taking over for Tom Bergeron as host of DWTS, Banks has had a rough go of it. OK! exclusively reported that the backstage crew is “revolting” against the former Victoria’s Secret model and hoping she gets the axe next.

The DWTS production team feels disrespected by Banks when she continues to publicly blame them for the show’s voting blunder on the Monday, October 5, episode. During the episode, the 46-year-old told viewers that Vernon Davis and his partner, Peta Murgatroyd, were at risk for going home. However, Cheer star Monica Aldama and her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, were supposed to be in the bottom two along with Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe.

“There’s actually been an error,” she said on the air. The mother of one then called Aldama and Chmerkovskiy up to the stage and revealed what was really supposed to happen. “I’m so sorry,” she said. “This is live TV. I was reading my cards, but my cards were wrong.”

The backstage crew was furious with Banks for throwing them under the bus. What made it worse is that the host won’t let it go. “[Tyra] brings it up in every meeting, but no one thought she was going to bring it up on-air… At this point, the staff is close to revolting. Tyra is going to have a mutiny on her hands if she isn’t careful,” an insider exclusively told OK!.