If you got it, flaunt it! Dolly Parton is thinking about celebrating her 75th birthday with a spread in Playboy.

“Yeah, I just might do it,” the country queen told Radio 5 Live’s Scott Mills and Chris Stark show over the weekend, adding that it would have to be done in “good taste” and alongside “a really good interview.”

Parton revealed that she and the magazine have “talked about” her return to the pages of the Playboy.

The “Jolene” singer first graced the cover of the iconic magazine in 1978. The then-32-year-old country superstar showed off her world-renowned cleavage in the Playboy-bunny costume.

Parton first teased her return to Playboy in March of this year, telling 60 Minutes Australia: “Well, I don’t plan to retire, I just turned 74, [and] I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine.”

“Well, I don't plan to retire. I just turned 74!“ With her signature charm and unique voice, it’s so easy to see why fans will always love @DollyParton #60Mins pic.twitter.com/RlPme7tumJ — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) March 8, 2020

“See, I did Playboy magazine years ago,” the Grammy winner told the outlet. “I thought it’d be such a hoot if they go for it — I don’t know if they will — if I could be on the cover again when I’m 75.”

Parton teased in the interview that she could just use the same photograph as her original appearance in Playboy for the new spread. “Boobs are still the same!” she proclaimed. “I’m kind of cartoonish, and cartoons don’t really age that much. When I’m 90, I’ll probably look about the same way. Just thicker makeup, bigger hair.”

At the time of her first spread, Parton was the first country star to appear on the brand’s cover. Country princess Maren Morris appeared in the magazine’s Gender + Sexuality issue in 2019.

Morris praised Parton for paving the way for her to grace the pages of the men’s magazine. “I was intrigued, because so many of the moves Dolly made in her career were about bucking the status quo, especially when it came to sexuality and gender norms within country music,” Morris told Playboy. “As a woman in country music — as a woman in any genre — it always fascinated me. So when I heard this magazine wanted to interview and photograph me, I thought, Okay, I’ve seen a lot of wonderful spreads you guys have done with artists I love, such as Halsey, so what the hell?”

Other notable performing artists who have graced the cover of Playboy are Madonna, Lindsay Lohan, Nancy Sinatra and Mariah Carey.

Parton will turn 75-years-old on January 19, 2021.