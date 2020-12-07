Attorney Rudy Giuliani is the latest of President Donald Trump’s close confidants to test positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, December 6, President Trump announced the news on Twitter, “@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!”

Not too long after the President’s tweet, Guiliani’s son, Andrew Guiliani confirmed the diagnosis. “My Dad @RudyGiuliani is resting, getting great care and feeling well. Thank you to all the friends who have reached out concerned about his well being,” he wrote.

Later that day, Giuliani gave an update on his condition “Thank you to all my friends and followers for all the prayers and kind wishes,” he tweeted.

“I’m getting great care and feeling good. Recovering quickly and keeping up with everything.”

Among the well-wishers was Trump campaign legal adviser, Jenna Ellis who said Giuliani was “a tough warrior!”

“The Trump Legal Team will continue our important work to fight for election integrity! We have a great team, along with able local counsel in each state. Our work won’t be affected and we press on. #CountAllLegalVotes.”

According to Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding Giuliani had reportedly been feeling unwell since Friday, December 4. “If that is true, & assume it was his day ~5 of #COVID19 infection, then he was potentially already infectious in Michigan on Wed & in Georgia on Thurs.”



“Michigan & Georgia contacts need quarantine

“Good to see Arizona Legislature close already because of #RudyGiuliani. But this Giuliani outbreak could be huge given his extensive travels and speaking.”

Giuliani was heavily criticized as he has been traveling the county without wearing a mask and breaching social distancing guidelines. Last week he asked a witness in court if she would be “comfortable taking your mask off some people can hear you?”

Georgia Democratic state senator Elena Parent, who was at the hearing in Georgia Capitol on Thursday, December 3 with Giuliani, told CNN that “It was reckless and irresponsible for the Georgia Senate Republicans to hold an in-person hearing without requiring masks and social distancing during a pandemic. Clearly the COVID risk from (Giuliani) and team, who have been attending hearings maskless all around the country, was high and they willingly endangered all of us to pander to Trump.”

Giuliani’s son, Andrew, who is a White House staffer, tested positive a few weeks ago. While President Trump, Melania Trump and Barron Trump all grappled with the virus too. While Donald Trump Jr. was spotted in late November maskless on a golf course only days after he got a positive COVID-19 test.

As a precaution The Arizona Senate and House of Representatives will be closed for a week starting today, December 7, following Giuliani’s visit last week, but the Trump legal team released a statement an said that Guiliani tested negative twice before his trips to Arizona, Michigan and Georgia.

“The Mayor did not experience any symptoms or test positive for COVID-19 until more than 48 hours after his return,” the statement read.

“No legislators in any state or members of the press are on the contact tracing list, under current CDC Guidelines, found here.

“Other team members who are defined as having had close contact will be following their physicians’ directives and CDC guidelines on self-isolation and testing.”