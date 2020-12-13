Governor Andrew Cuomo is in hot water after his former aide Lindsey Boylan alleged that he “sexually harassed” her “for years.”

The 36-year-old — who worked for the Cuomo administration from March 2015 to October 2018 — got candid on social media about what the 63-year-old is really like.

“My first experience of workplace sexual harassment was when my mom got her first real office job after graduating from college when I was in high school,” Boylan began on Sunday, December 13. “She was so excited to be taken ‘seriously.’ Her boss isolated her and kissed her. She never had that type of job again.”

“It was then how I learned how hard it is for women,” she continued. “How hard this world can be for us when we are trying to be taken seriously and help our community. How easily jerks can destroy the lives of women. And I promised myself I would never let those kind of guys win. I would work hard my whole life to put myself in positions of power to change things. To end the violence and corruption. Give voice to the voiceless. I am not stopping. I refuse. I will never give up.”

She added, “Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched. I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years. Not knowing what to expect [was] the most upsetting part aside from knowing that no one would do a damn thing even when they saw it. No one.”

Boyan claims there are other women who experienced similar things. “I’m angry to be put in this situation at all,” she said. “That because I am a woman, I can work hard my whole life to better myself and help others and yet still fall victim as countless women over generations have. Mostly silently. I hate that some men, like @NYGovCuomo abuse their power.”

Boylan pointed out that she has “no interest in talking to journalists” about what went down. “I am about validating the experience of countless women and making sure abuse stops,” she said.

“My worst fear is that this continues. And as @FKAtwigs said yesterday, my second worst fear is having to talk about and relieve this,” she said, referring to singer FKA Twigs, who recently sued her ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf for sexual assault and battery.

Recently, Boylan — who is running for Manhattan borough president in the upcoming 2021 election — didn’t hold back while speaking about Cuomo. “Most toxic team environment? Working for @NYGovCuomo,” she wrote on December 5. “I’ve had many jobs. Waitressing at Friendly’s as a teenager was an infinitely more respectful environment. Even when I had bad customers who tipped poorly. … If people weren’t deathly afraid of him, they’d be saying the same thing and you’d already know the stories.”