Sex and the City: The Movie‘s Gilles Marini is getting real about one of his own sexual experiences that didn’t take place in the city.

The 44-year-old revealed he lost his virginity at the age of 13 to a 17-year-old orphan named Sonia. “It was very romantic and scary,” the handsome hunk told Page Six. Marini said Sonia invited him to her room in the orphanage, even though she had a boyfriend named Coco.

“Guess what I heard right in the middle of it,” he said. “[Coco yelling] ‘Open up!’ That was my first experience.” When slyly asked if the actor was able to finish his time with Sonia, despite the interruption, Marini responded with a laugh: “What do you mean? Of course! It was 14 seconds!”

Marini became an overnight sensation after he played Dante in the 2008’s Sex and the City: The Movie. Marini said it was an “honor” to have received so much attention from men and women after his role as the sexy neighbor who lives next door Samantha Jones — who was played by Kim Cattrall — in SATC. “It was very sweet,” he added. “I always took it as a huge plus in my life. I always thought it was charming.”

Marini went on to appear in Brothers & Sisters, Switched at Birth, Ugly Betty, Dirty Sexy Money and more. He later joined Dancing With The Stars for season 8 and 15 and was the runner-up on the former season.

Unfortunately for his fans, Marini is a taken man. He and his wife, Carole Marini, tied the knot in 1988 after first meeting at a bar in the South of France. The lovebirds share children Georges and Juliana. When Marini is not playing the hot guy next door, he’s busy hanging out with his kids.

The 2 Broke Girls actor recently shared a post of him and his children kickboxing amid the COVID-19 pandemic via Instagram. “Few things I can say that I’m proud of,” he captioned the array of photos and videos. “Teaching, making kids laugh, enjoy but yet learn. Don’t underestimate the power of sharing your knowledge. 🙏 #kids #family #mma #kickboxing #jiujitsu #bjj @officialjulianamarin @georgesmarini.”