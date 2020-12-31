Days after the internet erupted amid claims that Hilaria Baldwin was lying about her Spanish accent and heritage, Hilaria opened up to The New York Times in an attempt to set the record straight — again. This time around, the Twitter user behind the viral tweet that sparked the drama admitted she is afraid of Alec Baldwin.

The scandal took off when @lenibriscoe wrote: “You have to admire Hilaria Baldwin’s commitment to her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person” on social media. The user also posted clips of Hilaria’s questionable accent and a moment when Baldwin forgot the word for cucumber on live TV, which Baldwin chalked up to a “brain fart” and said she was nervous while on live TV.

The Twitter user said that Hilaria growing up in America was an open secret. “We’re all bored and it’s just seemed so strange to me that no one had ever come out and said it, especially for someone who gets so much media attention,” she said.

However, the woman was given anonymity as she admitted that she was worried that Alec would punch her due to previous incidents the actor has found himself in. Alec agreed to take an anger management course in 2019. The user has also since set their Twitter account to private.

“[Hilaria] has always wanted to be famous and is now secretly loving all this attention,” a source told OK!, adding that “this is her chance to get booked on the biggest TV shows in the world. She would love to tell her side of the story on 60 Minutes or the cover of a magazine.”

Meanwhile, Hilaria said that just because she married a famous actor doesn’t mean she sacrificed her right to privacy.

When it comes to the allegations that Hilaria is appropriating Spanish culture, Hilaria clarified that both Spanish and American culture shaped her growing up. “Who is to say what you’re allowed to absorb and not absorb growing up?” she said. “This has been a part of my whole life and I can’t make it go away just because some people don’t understand it.”

That said, Hilaria still doesn’t understand why people think she had been portrayed herself inaccurately.

Hilaria recalled the moment she met Alec at a restaurant in 2011 and told him she was from Boston, while he once told David Letterman that his “wife is from Spain,” and until 2009, Hilaria was known as Hillary.

“There is not something I’m doing wrong and I think there is a difference between hiding and creating a boundary,” she shared and explained that her family have called her Hilaria for most of her life.

“The things I have shared about myself are very clear,” Hilaria reiterated. “I was born in Boston. I spent time in Boston and in Spain. I moved to New York when I was 19 years old … I feel like I have spent 10 years sharing that story over and over again. And now it seems like it’s not enough.”

Hilaria’s family cooked Spanish food and spoke Spanish when they were home in Boston and said it wasn’t misleading when she posted that she was “going home” to Spain as her parents live there and home is wherever they are.

Hilaria also said that she was unaware that ¡Hola! magazine had referred to her as Spanish since she doesn’t read stories about herself and assumed that her CAA bio — which also referred to her as Spanish — was put together based on unverified information online.