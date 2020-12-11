TV host Wendy Williams shared the news that her mom, Shirley, had died earlier this week, and now she is taking some time off the job in order to grieve and be with her family.

“Next week, The Wendy Williams Show will air repeats to allow Wendy to travel and be with her family at this time,” a spokesperson said for the program. “The show will return with original episodes on Monday, January 4th. Debmar-Mercury extends its deepest condolences to Wendy and her family.”

Williams spoke up for the first time regarding the death on Monday, revealing that her mother died “many weeks ago.” Apparently she hasn’t had time to properly process her death.

“You know how during corona[virus], during the world, [things are] topsy-turvy, people starving, people out of jobs, just in everybody’s life there’s something new, and you know how you lose track of the day and date, and the times, all I know is that it was a long time ago,” the 56-year-old host said while on air that day.

“She passed away beautifully and peacefully and surrounded by love,” she shared. “She didn’t suffer, not one bit, thank goodness.”

The DWTS alum raved about their strong bond, which she said “was like that of two teenage girls.”

“Gone is the best mother, the best girlfriend that a girl could have,” she said. “I feel fortunate that I had her in my life all of my 56 years, because people in my age bracket — many of you, throughout the years — [have said,] ‘You’re really lucky to have your mom and dad together in a happy marriage.’”

Shirley Williams and Wendy’s father, Tom Williams, were together for 65 years before Shirley’s passing. She’s also mom to Wendy’s siblings, Wanda and Thomas.

For now, Wendy says she is staying “strong for my son.” (Wendy shares 20-year-old Kevin Hunter Jr. with her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter.)

Following her hiatus, The Wendy Williams Show has been renewed by the Fox Television Stations through the 2021-2022 season, which will bring her to a total of 13 seasons.