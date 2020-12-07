So sad. Wendy Williams revealed that her mom, Shirley Williams, died “many weeks ago” but hasn’t publicly spoken about her death until now.

“You know how during corona[virus], during the world, topsy-turvy, people starving, people out of jobs, just in everybody’s life there’s something new, and you know how you lose track of the day and date, and the times, all I know is that it was a long time ago,” the 56-year-old host said on her talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, on Monday, December 7.

“She passed away beautifully and peacefully and surrounded by love,” she shared. “She didn’t suffer, not one bit, thank goodness.”

The DWTS alum raved about their strong bond, which she said “was like that of two teenage girls.”

Wendy Williams with her mother, Shirley and father Tom, at the Empire Sate Building in 2017.

“Gone is the best mother, the best girlfriend that a girl could have,” she said. “I feel fortunate that I had her in my life all of my 56 years, because people in my age bracket — many of you, throughout the years — [have said,] ‘You’re really lucky to have your mom and dad together in a happy marriage.’”

The author’s mother and father, Tom Williams, were together for 65 years before Shirley’s passing. For now, Wendy is staying “strong for my son.” (Wendy shares 20-year-old Kevin Hunter Jr. with her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter.)

Courtney Brown — a family friend of Wendy’s — posted the news about Shirley’s death on Instagram, which The Shade Room screenshotted.

“One of my granny’s best friends for 83 years passed away … Mrs. Shirley Williams,” Brown captioned a photo of herself with Shirley in the now-deleted post. “Always available for my granny and our family, she flew in to share this beautiful speech at granny’s 100th birthday. Mr. and Mrs. Williams is truly what the kids now call #CoupleGoals.”

“May she rest peacefully and prayers to [Wendy Williams] and the entire family,” she added.

Of course, fans immediately sent their condolences to the Hollywood star. One person wrote, “Oh no. She was the cutest and biggest Wendy fan. RIP,” while another echoed, “Aww man. I know Wendy was really close to her parents.” A third user added, “Damn, I know she HURT. Her parents were a staple on her show.”

Wendy’s mother would often join her daughter on the talk show, and on the Monday episode, she left an empty seat in the audience open for her.