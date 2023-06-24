'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Flaunts Her Beach Bod in Black Bikini After Weight Loss
Amy Slaton is showing off her curves! The 1000-Lb Sisters star was spotted rocking a black bikini at Pensacola Beach in Florida in a TikTok shared by a fan earlier this week.
In the clip, Amy, 35, could be seen walking from the ocean back up the beach while a TLC camera crew captured the moment.
"Not gonna lie, at first I got really excited bc I thought it was Mama June, Pumpkin, and Honey Boo Boo," the lucky fan captioned the video, referring to cast members from the popular We TV reality series Mama June: From Not to Hot. "It wasn’t but, the girl from the show looks great! This clearly never happens in my area. 1000 lb sisters filming drew quite the crowd!"
Amy's older sister, Tammy, 36, was also there for the mini getaway, but according to the fan's follow-up TikTok, she was seated on a chair in the sand the whole time so there wasn't much for her to catch on film.
This isn't the first time Amy has showcased her incredible weight loss. Earlier this month, the mom-of-two — who shares sons Gage and Glenn with her soon-to-be ex-husband, Michael Halterman — took to social media to share a series of snapshots of her smiling for the camera while sporting a black, floral printed sundress and a gray cardigan.
- '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Ridiculed for Being 'Insanely Rude' to Therapist Throughout Weight-Loss Journey
- '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amanda Halterman Reveals Details of Grandfather's Murder: 'That Was Really Tough on Us'
- '1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Flaunts Weight Loss, Looks Happier Than Ever Amid Divorce From Michael Halterman: Photo
When Amy first started her weight loss journey in Season 1 of the hit show, she was more than 400 pounds, however, following her gastric bypass surgery in 2019, she shed an incredible 125 pounds.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Although Amy has had ups and downs with her health after giving birth to her two baby boys, during her pregnancy with her youngest son, the 35-year-old revealed she was committed to making better choices for meals and snacks.
"I feel like I'm actually losing weight with this baby because I'm eating right," she said in an interview in early 2022. "Gage's favorite foods are green beans, broccoli, brussels sprouts, and tuna fish, that boy will eat tuna salad every day if I let him. He eats healthy so I eat healthily. But I do have sugar here just in case my sugar gets low."