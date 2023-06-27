'1000-Lb Sisters' Stars Tammy and Amy Slaton Puzzle Fans With Strange 'Haunted Doll' Instagram Video: 'Are You Guys High?'
1000-Lb Sisters stars Tammy and Amy Slaton left fans confused by their bizarre behavior after making an odd video featuring a supposedly "haunted" set of porcelain dolls.
In an Instagram Live from earlier this week, the pair sat beside each other, both of them with a doll in their arms. Throughout the video, they could be seen holding and kissing the playthings while discussing all things supernatural.
Several worried fans flocked to the comments section to warn them against potentially upsetting ghostly entities.
"Really shouldn't mess with haunted items," one follower wrote, with another replying, "I agree. Never know what they are inviting in."
"I understand the fascination but just be cautious because spirits can be tricky," a third chimed in on the conversation.
However, others were much more focused on Tammy and Amy's strange behavior throughout the video, as many speculated one or both of them might be under the influence of marijuana or alcohol.
"Has Tammy gone mad, noursing [sic] the dolls," one said, pointing out the odd antics, and a second asked, "Are you guys high? Or am I too high?"
"Amy looks stoned lol," another fan quipped, while a fourth noted the 35-year-old mom-of-two was moving "slow as hell."
"I eat edibles all day and I've got to say she definitely looks lit," another follower joked.
- '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Ridiculed for Being 'Insanely Rude' to Therapist Throughout Weight-Loss Journey
- '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Road Trips With New Mystery Man After Caleb Willingham Split
- '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Is 'Thankful to Be Alive' After Obesity Nearly Killed Her: 'I Wised Up'
Still, others were focused on their weight loss and respective "glow-ups", praising the TLC personalities for continuing to work on their health while others suggested they should treat themselves to a new makeover soon.
"They're glowing, they'll look so good with a fresh do and makeup 🥰💝," an Instagram user gushed.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Amy weighed over 400 pounds at the beginning of the hit reality series, but following her gastric bypass surgery, she dropped 125 pounds.
Tammy had a much more drastic journey, once clocking in at over 700 pounds and having several very serious health scares. Despite the ups and downs — which eventually led to her checking into an Ohio-based rehab clinic — the 36-year-old eventually lost roughly 300 pounds herself.