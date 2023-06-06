'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton and Ex Michael Halterman Cancel Court Hearings, Choose to Settle Divorce Privately
Amy Slaton and her soon-to-be ex-husband, Michael Halterman, have chosen to settle their high profile divorce and future custody arrangements outside of court.
Both parties canceled their recent court hearing that had been scheduled for Thursday, June 1, and will finalize their separation on their own.
Their next step is to work with their lawyers to decide on an agreed custody schedule for their shared sons, according to a Kentucky court clerk familiar with the situation.
While Amy, 35, and Michael, 40, won't have another court appearance in their immediate future, as OK! previously reported, details of their former legal battle were reportedly filmed for upcoming episodes of 1000-Lb Sisters.
Cameras were not allowed inside of the courtroom itself, but on Wednesday, May 3, a TLC film crew was seen outside of Union County Court Annex in Kentucky. Sources clarified that the crew was there to capture confessional footage so that the show's stars could explain how they were feeling amid the legal proceedings.
Amy was also photographed walking outside of the courthouse accompanied by her older half sister, Amanda, her half brother, Chris, and two friends. Her other sister, Tammy, 36,
It is unclear if the footage will still be used now that their court battle has been cut short.
This comes months after OK! learned Amy filed domestic violence charges against her ex following an incident where he allegedly became "violent" and started "throwing things" during an argument over their potential split.
Per the police report, the altercation happened while their sons — Gage, 2, and Glenn, 11 months — were in the home. Neither Michael nor Amy were under the influence of drugs or alcohol when authorities arrived.
Shortly after the incident, Amy took the boys and moved in with Tammy.
Michael filed for divorce on Monday, March 13.
The court clerk spoke with The Sun about Amy and Michael canceling their court hearing.