'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton and Ex Michael Halterman Cancel Court Hearings, Choose to Settle Divorce Privately

Their next step is to work with their lawyers to decide on an agreed custody schedule for their shared sons, according to a Kentucky court clerk familiar with the situation.

While Amy, 35, and Michael, 40, won't have another court appearance in their immediate future, as OK! previously reported, details of their former legal battle were reportedly filmed for upcoming episodes of 1000-Lb Sisters.