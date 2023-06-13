'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Flaunts Weight Loss, Looks Happier Than Ever Amid Divorce From Michael Halterman: Photo

Slaton made it clear she was in good spirits, as she had Beyoncé's tune "Feeling Myself" playing in the background.

Fans were excited to see her confident demeanor, with one person declaring in the comments section, "Looking great Amy! 🥰."

"Gorgeous darling. absolutely gorgeous," wrote another, with a third writing, "Yess queen !!! You’re looking amazing !!!"

Others noted how "happy" Slaton looked in the pictures, which is a great sign considering she's in the middle of divorcing estranged husband Michael Halterman.