'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Flaunts Weight Loss, Looks Happier Than Ever Amid Divorce From Michael Halterman: Photo
Amy Slaton is feeling herself!
On Sunday, June 11, the 1000-Lb. Sisters star uploaded a TikTok that featured new photos from her day at Spark in the Park music festival, which took place in Michigan.
In the snaps, Slaton flashed a smile while wearing a black floral sundress and a light gray cardigan, both of which highlighted her recent weight loss, a journey she's been on since 2019.
Slaton made it clear she was in good spirits, as she had Beyoncé's tune "Feeling Myself" playing in the background.
Fans were excited to see her confident demeanor, with one person declaring in the comments section, "Looking great Amy! 🥰."
"Gorgeous darling. absolutely gorgeous," wrote another, with a third writing, "Yess queen !!! You’re looking amazing !!!"
Others noted how "happy" Slaton looked in the pictures, which is a great sign considering she's in the middle of divorcing estranged husband Michael Halterman.
Though Slaton also filed a domestic violence order against him, she dropped it during a court hearing in May.
The pair married in 2016 and share two young sons together, with Halterman filing for dissolution of marriage in March. "Amy says Michael is lazy and has been jealous of her attention toward the kids. They've been having trouble since last year," an insider told a publication of their issues.
As OK! reported, the two recently decided to settle their split and custody arrangement outside of court, though the exact details are still unknown. However, plenty of the estranged spouses' arguments were caught by TLC cameras, a source shared.
Slaton doesn't seem to be too down about their failed marriage, as she noted the other day on social media, "a true queen turns the pain into power!!!"
Meanwhile, sister Tammy Slaton has been making headlines due to her own love life, as she recently sparked romance rumors with social media star Greg Moran after ending her and Caleb Willingham's short marriage.
This past April, Willingham confirmed, "We are married by paper only right now. Her decision, not mine."
The pair got married in November 2022 after meeting at a rehab facility in Ohio.