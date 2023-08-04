'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton's Late Husband's Funeral Filmed for Season 4 After Extended Break
TLC cameras captured Caleb Willingham's funeral for Season 4B of 1000-Lb Sisters.
Tammy Slaton confirmed in early July that the late 40-year-old had passed away, but did not clarify his cause of death out of respect for his privacy.
The 1000-Lb Sisters crew was spotted standing off to the side as they captured Tammy giving her final farewell to her estranged ex-husband. The crew was later seen down by a body of water with the 37-year-old, as well as other family and friends that had come to say their own goodbyes.
Tammy and Caleb met at an Ohio-based rehab facility and tied the knot in November 2022. Unfortunately, their whirlwind relationship was short-lived with the 40-year-old confessing Tammy had called it quits on their marriage in April.
Prior to Caleb's funeral, the show had been on an extended break after a physical fight broke out between members of the Slaton-Halterman brood.
The incident occurred after the producers sent the family on vacation to Florida to celebrate Tammy's weight incredible loss that made it possible for her to comfortably travel longer distances from her Kentucky home.
Their get-away included a stay in a lavish AirBnB, all-you-can-eat seafood dinners, water gliding and soaking up the sun at Pensacola Beach. However, things took a turn when sisters Tammy, Amy and Amanda reportedly got into an argument that quickly became volatile.
"The film crew was present, but they felt uncomfortable working with them because of the way they were behaving," a friend explained at the time, adding that the sisters "really got into it."
It is unclear what caused the fight, but it was serious enough that the crew wasn't expected to resume filming for approximately six to eight weeks to allow the participants of the fight the time they needed to cool down.
It has not been clarified if the crew only returned from their break to film Caleb's funeral or if they are expected to continue filming the rest of Season 4 immediately.
