'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton's Late Husband's Funeral Filmed for Season 4 After Extended Break

The 1000-Lb Sisters crew was spotted standing off to the side as they captured Tammy giving her final farewell to her estranged ex-husband. The crew was later seen down by a body of water with the 37-year-old, as well as other family and friends that had come to say their own goodbyes.

Tammy and Caleb met at an Ohio-based rehab facility and tied the knot in November 2022. Unfortunately, their whirlwind relationship was short-lived with the 40-year-old confessing Tammy had called it quits on their marriage in April.