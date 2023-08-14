'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Considering Career Opportunities in Plus-Size Modeling as Rumors Swirl the Show Will End After Season 4: Source
Is this the end of the line for 1000-Lb Sisters?
Tammy Slaton is reportedly considering new career opportunities in modeling as rumors swirl the show may end after concluding its fourth season.
"Well, I can't say if there is or is not going to be another season, but Tammy is looking at other opportunities," a source spilled to a news outlet, revealing that the TLC personality — who has lost nearly 400 pounds throughout her incredible health journey — is hoping to get into plus-size modeling.
"Tammy wants to represent people in her community who have been through what she has been through," added the source.
This comes after OK! reported the hit series had to take an extended break from filming following a nasty, physical fight that broke out between sisters Tammy, 37, Amy Slaton, 35, and Amanda Halterman, 42.
The incident occurred while TLC was filming the cast on a lavish Florida getaway. Although there are no details on what exactly happened to spark the altercation, the situation was serious enough that the show allegedly stopped filming for six to eight weeks in order to allow the cast time to cool off.
"The film crew was present, but they felt uncomfortable working with them because of the way they were behaving," a friend explained at the time, adding that the three sisters "really got into it."
Back in February, OK! also reported the cast was locked in a heated back-and-forth with TLC after demanding higher wages. An insider even hinted that the Slaton-Halterman brood might be inclined to launch an entirely new television show with a different network.
Per past reports, Tammy makes around $2,000 to $3,000 per episode with seasons that usually last around 12 episodes. Meanwhile, Amanda only makes around $700 per episode.
Amy's exact paycheck is unclear, but it's been confirmed her young sons — Gage and Glenn — are also under contract with TLC. However, their earnings go directly into a trust fund rather than Amy's bank account.
The source spoke with The Sun about Tammy's career plans.