'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Blasted for Unhealthy Cooking While on Life-Saving Diet: 'That Is 80 Percent Oil…'
Cheat day?
On Tuesday, August 22, Tammy Slaton uploaded a series of photos showing off her cooking skills just months after she left an Ohio rehab center for obesity.
"Even though I can't eat much doesn't mean my family shouldn't eat good and I'm finally able to show off my cooking skills just cool [sic] me chef TT or chef TamTam lol 😂," she wrote alongside images of a potato casserole, chicken and dumplings and mac and cheese.
Despite showcasing the fat-filled dished, the 1000-lb Sisters star has been on an intense, life-saving diet since entering the inpatient medical center last fall. She initially started her treatment there in order to lose enough weight to be approved for bariatric surgery.
In response to the post, fans put the reality TV personality on blast for not sticking to her diet.
"Tammy stay away from cooking. Too tempting cook your own healthy meals for yourself. Slippery slope. Your Family can cook their own meals. Don't look for excuses to be around unhealthy foods," one user warned, while another said, "Not gonna lie. I wouldn't eat it."
"Why is it in take out containers? And there's zero vegetables that are green," another pointed out in disappointment, while a fourth wrote, "Tammy that is 80% oil…"
One user noted, "I'm sorry but you shouldn't be eating ANY of those foods especially after bypass surgery! I can state that fact since I too had gastric bypass and none of those foods are to be [eaten] after this surgery..."
"Sorry Tammy, but all of this looks not very healthy. There's so much tasty food out there in the world with less fat in it," a sixth user added, while a seventh penned, "No one in your family can afford to eat that way."
As OK! previously reported, Slaton has done a good job sticking to her new lifestyle, however, her husband Caleb Willingham struggled with his health journey prior to his tragic death in June.
"She told me she could have easily been him," an insider said of the star, noting that Willingham's friends and family were not surprised by his passing, as he gained 30 pounds while still at the rehab center.
"Tammy went through the same experience that Caleb did and wanted him to get better, but he just didn't have a drive" they added.