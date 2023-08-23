'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Blasted for Unhealthy Cooking While on Life-Saving Diet: 'That Is 80 Percent Oil…'

"Even though I can't eat much doesn't mean my family shouldn't eat good and I'm finally able to show off my cooking skills just cool [sic] me chef TT or chef TamTam lol 😂," she wrote alongside images of a potato casserole, chicken and dumplings and mac and cheese.

Despite showcasing the fat-filled dished, the 1000-lb Sisters star has been on an intense, life-saving diet since entering the inpatient medical center last fall. She initially started her treatment there in order to lose enough weight to be approved for bariatric surgery.