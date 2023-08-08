OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Tammy Slaton
OK LogoNEWS

'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Is 'Looking to Date a Woman' After Husband Caleb Willingham's Tragic Death

tammy caleb death
Source: @QUEENTAMMY86/INSTAGRAM
By:

Aug. 8 2023, Published 4:41 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Tammy Slaton is ready to date again, but the 1000-Lb Sisters star is looking for something a little different this time.

A source spilled the 37-year-old — who came out as pansexual back in 2021 — is "in her bad b----- era" and is officially looking for a girlfriend.

Article continues below advertisement
lb sisters star tammy slatons shocking weight loss transformation photos
Source: @QUEENTAMMY86/INSTAGRAM

"Tammy has lost all of this weight, and she's ready to get back out there," the source gushed, referring to Tammy's nearly 400-pound weight loss journey.

"Tammy is pansexual, and she's looking to date a woman right now," the source explained, noting that she's been "talking to a few people" but hasn't formed anything "serious" yet.

Article continues below advertisement
lb sisters tammy slatons late husband funeral filmed season
Source: @QUEENTAMMY86/INSTAGRAM

This comes weeks after the reality television personality announced that her estranged husband, Caleb Willingham, had tragically died at 40 years old.

"Caleb passing away was hard for her, but they were already having problems and she felt he didn't have time for her," the source added of their strained relationship. "Tammy felt that he didn't put effort into trying to move to Kentucky and get out of rehab to be with her."

Article continues below advertisement
tlc tammy
Source: tlc
MORE ON:
Tammy Slaton

As OK! previously reported, Tammy and Caleb met at an Ohio rehabilitation facility where they both lived as in-patients. Following a whirlwind romance, the happy couple tied the knot in November 2022.

Unfortunately, their marriage hit a rough after Tammy was released from rehab and moved back home to Kentucky. Caleb reportedly dragged his feet to file the appropriate paperwork to get transferred to another medical center closer to her and also began slacking on his own health journey.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Caleb confirmed their relationship was over in April, noting that it was Tammy's decision to call it quits.

"They split up because Caleb hasn't been following his diet in rehab," a separate insider claimed at the time. "He [had] gained 30 pounds and [hadn't] been working his program."

Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

Despite their rocky relationship, Tammy was devastated after the 40-year-old's passing.

"Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man. I still do," she emotionally confessed in a heartbreaking TikTok. "I miss him like crazy, but I wanted to thank everybody for your comments. I appreciate them, I really do."

The source told The Sun Tammy was interested in dating a woman.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.