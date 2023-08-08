'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Is 'Looking to Date a Woman' After Husband Caleb Willingham's Tragic Death
Tammy Slaton is ready to date again, but the 1000-Lb Sisters star is looking for something a little different this time.
A source spilled the 37-year-old — who came out as pansexual back in 2021 — is "in her bad b----- era" and is officially looking for a girlfriend.
"Tammy has lost all of this weight, and she's ready to get back out there," the source gushed, referring to Tammy's nearly 400-pound weight loss journey.
"Tammy is pansexual, and she's looking to date a woman right now," the source explained, noting that she's been "talking to a few people" but hasn't formed anything "serious" yet.
This comes weeks after the reality television personality announced that her estranged husband, Caleb Willingham, had tragically died at 40 years old.
"Caleb passing away was hard for her, but they were already having problems and she felt he didn't have time for her," the source added of their strained relationship. "Tammy felt that he didn't put effort into trying to move to Kentucky and get out of rehab to be with her."
As OK! previously reported, Tammy and Caleb met at an Ohio rehabilitation facility where they both lived as in-patients. Following a whirlwind romance, the happy couple tied the knot in November 2022.
Unfortunately, their marriage hit a rough after Tammy was released from rehab and moved back home to Kentucky. Caleb reportedly dragged his feet to file the appropriate paperwork to get transferred to another medical center closer to her and also began slacking on his own health journey.
Caleb confirmed their relationship was over in April, noting that it was Tammy's decision to call it quits.
"They split up because Caleb hasn't been following his diet in rehab," a separate insider claimed at the time. "He [had] gained 30 pounds and [hadn't] been working his program."
Despite their rocky relationship, Tammy was devastated after the 40-year-old's passing.
"Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man. I still do," she emotionally confessed in a heartbreaking TikTok. "I miss him like crazy, but I wanted to thank everybody for your comments. I appreciate them, I really do."
