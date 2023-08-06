'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Claims TLC Producers Were 'Forcing Drama' at Her Late Husband's Funeral: It 'Wasn't That Sad'
Tammy Slaton is apparently unhappy with TLC producers.
According to a source, the 37-year-old has accused the reality TV channel of "forcing drama" at the intimate gathering for the death of husband Caleb Willingham.
Despite their relationship ups and downs, the 1000lb Sisters star held the event for her ex near her home in Kentucky and was surrounded by family and friends, including sister Amy Slaton.
The source alleged that the capturing of the get together was not as somber at producers had made it out to be.
"The filming of the funeral was 'completely not natural' and things were put in there to make it seem sad when it really wasn't that sad. People were having fun, but [TLC producers] made it depressing," the insider claimed.
Despite fan concern she may have relapsed due to these difficult times, the source assured, "She isn't emotionally relapsing or going back on her diet - she's doing great."
As OK! previously reported, video footage from the July 30 memorial was released that showed Tammy looking devastated as she sobbed in her chair.
She wore a black button-up T-shirt dress and carried a bouquet of colorful flowers for the ceremony while often rocking back and fourth and being comforted by her family.
Prior to the emotional event, a source close to Tammy opened up to a news outlet about the passing of her husband, particularly touching on her health as the duo met in a rehabilitation center in Ohio, where they were receiving treatment for obesity and food addiction.
"They were best friends and were supporters of each other in the clinic, and [his death is] devastating for her," the confidante explained.
"She told me she could have easily been him," they added, speaking of how Caleb had not been taking care of himself and gained allegedly 30 pounds following their marital issues.
"Tammy went through the same experience that Caleb did and wanted him to get better, but he just didn't have a drive," the insider continued. "She didn't have the drive for a bit and was struggling with alcohol abuse and not caring and I think Caleb had the same mindset of 'I've already done this to myself, I'm already this big, there's no turning back.'"
"It's hard on her because she has experienced it and is of the mindset of, 'This could have been me,'" they reiterated. "Tammy was trying so hard to get him to turn around because she's like, 'Look, I did it,' and he didn't have the motivation or the willpower."
The U.S. Sun reported on the source's comments.