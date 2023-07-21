Too Soon? Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson, 17, Criticized for Moving in With Boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 21

"I think he's more excited to move there than me. He's ready to move out of our small town and experience something new too," she explained, noting it didn't take much convincing to ask him to join her.

"I think it'll be good for us honestly and I mean, I think it will be fun," Thompson admitted of her and her boyfriend, who was arrested for a DUI back in February. "Even though I'm moving halfway across the country, it'll be good for me."