Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson's Boyfriend Dralin Carswell Indicted on 4 Counts After DUI Arrest
A grand jury voted to indict Alana Thompson's boyfriend on four counts after his February arrest.
Per court documents, Dralin Carswell, 22, was charged with "fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving under the influence (controlled substance), driving under the influence (drugs)," as well as for "giving false information to a law enforcement officer."
As OK! previously reported, Carswell was arrested on Tuesday, February 28, after he "willfully failed and refused to bring his vehicle to a stop" and fled Monroe County cops with Thompson sitting in the passenger seat beside him.
The chase only lasted around 3 miles before the officers were able to block the 22-year-old's path using a PIT maneuver (precision immobilization technique).
"I exited my vehicle with my service pistol drawn and pointed my firearm at the driver's door. The windows on the vehicle were very dark. I instructed the driver to roll down the window," the police report read after the incident. "I noticed that a male driver and a female passenger were in the front seat, and a male passenger in the back seat on the driver's side."
- Too Soon? Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson, 17, Criticized for Moving in With Boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 21
- Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Confesses Fans Still Think of Her as a 'Little Kid' After Growing Up in the Spotlight
- Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Hasn't Spoken to Dad Mike 'Sugar Bear' Thompson in Over a Year, Her Sister Admits
The officer then discovered that Carswell had an outstanding warrant in another county. It was also later confirmed that he had been under the influence of marijuana "to the extent that it was less safe for him to drive."
Carswell was hit with the fourth count for "giving false information" to police officers because he provided them someone else's name at the time of his arrest.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Thompson and Carswell began dating when the former beauty pageant princess was around 15 or 16 years old, immediately sparking backlash from fans who didn't agree with controversial the age gap.
However, June "Mama June" Shannon, claimed she approved of the match, noting that he "treats her good" and is "respectful."
Carswell is currently believed to be living in Colorado where Thompson is attending college.
The Sun reported the details of Carswell's indictment.