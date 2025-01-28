'Call Her Daddy' Host Alex Cooper 'Worked So Hard' to 'Impress' RuPaul During 'Tough' Interview
Alex Cooper has made a name for herself chatting with a wide array of athletes, entertainers and even politicians on her "Call Her Daddy" podcast — but there was one person she described as her "toughest" interview.
Cooper admitted she "wanted to impress" famed drag personality and TV host RuPaul because she saw him as her "absolute queen."
"I wanted so badly to have Ru love me," she said in an article published on Tuesday, January 28. "Recognizing my privilege, I was so aware that I needed to show up for this person, and I needed to prove why they should be sitting with me."
Throughout their sit-down, the pair discussed addiction, relationships and the pressures of life as a celebrity.
"I worked so hard in that interview to stay toe-to-toe with them," Cooper continued of the March 2024 podcast episode. "I really wanted to garner the respect. I knew that Ru would love the show, but they just had to have a good experience."
Cooper also reflected on how past interviews she's been involved in outside of her podcast have affected her own hosting style.
"I have been on many shows — not to put other shows down — but the host is looking five inches to the right of my head and reading a teleprompter and asking me questions," she explained. "It’s very dehumanizing. Almost like, ‘Wait, I don’t even know if you actually knew my name.'"
"A lot of what I'm doing goes back to just what my mother taught me from a young age, which is making someone feel seen and heard and understood and making them feel like you actually care about what they're saying," she added. "Because I do."
"Yes, I care about the celebrity sitting across from me, but I also care about my audience, so I'm also trying to get as much out of them as I can for my audience because they're going to learn something today," Cooper noted.
"Call Her Daddy" was launched in 2018 and Cooper quickly shot to podcast fame for her ability to chat with a wide variety of guests about culture, relationships and sexuality with ease and humor. However, not all of her interviews have received glowing reviews.
As OK! previously reported, she faced backlash for her sit-down with former Vice President Kamala Harris. Despite normally shying away from heavy political topics, Cooper said it was an easy decision to make.
"They reached out to me and I recognized that maybe in a different election, it wouldn’t be the case," she explained. "But in this specific election, the entire focus is on women’s bodies and we’re losing rights by the day, and so, to have the most popular female podcast, where most women listen to the show in the country, it felt like a no-brainer."
Cooper spoke with Marie Claire about her interview with RuPaul.