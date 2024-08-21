Alicia Silverstone Confirms She's 'Alive' After Tasting Possibly Poisonous Fruit Found on the Street: 'I Didn't Swallow'
Alicia Silverstone is reassuring everyone she's okay!
The Clueless actress, 47, took to Instagram on Monday, August 20 — mere hours after she shared an alarming video of herself eating a possibly poisonous fruit she found on the side of the road in England — to confirm she was feeling fine.
"Alive and well! Don’t worry… I didn’t swallow 😉😛," she wrote alongside a picture from a photoshoot she appeared to be working on.
"Aw, I was worried a bit there," one fan wrote in the comments section of the positive update.
"I came here for this confirmation. Glad you're healthy!" another social media user added.
"For someone so careful about what she eats, you broke rule number one, which is NEVER EAT SOMETHING GROWING THAT YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT IT IS!!" a third penned.
While in the U.K., Silverstone shared the wild clip of herself coming across the strange plant. "I’ve discovered something, and I can’t figure out what it is, and I need your help," the blonde beauty explained. "I just bit into it because it was on the street."
"It’s almost like a pepper," Silverstone added. "Does anyone know what this is? I don’t know what it is. I need someone to tell me. I'm in England."
"Can you post again so we know you’re ok?" one worried person pleaded with The Crush actress at the time.
"Girl! Berries are either great or freaking poisonous! Don't eat rando bush-things😭😭," another wrote.
Over the years, Silverstone has been open about her vegan diet, which she began in 1998. "I was at this meeting, and I just was getting so riled up because they're telling me about the pigs and the cows," she recalled in an interview.
"But as I was driving home, it occurred to me the things that were happening to these animals — to pigs, to cows — I was responsible for. And that until I stopped consuming these animals, saying no, I'm boycotting this, that it was going to go on forever," Silverstone added.
The A-lister has tried to spread the good word about how much the diet restriction has impacted her. "It changed my life. It was the best thing that ever happened to me," she noted in a separate interview. "Why are we giving our dogs all this beautiful treatment, but torturing and enslaving and murdering these creatures? To me, that was just hypocrisy."