Alix Earle's Plastic Surgery Confessions: B--- Job, Lip Fillers and More

Article continues below advertisement

Alix Earle Got a B----- Augmentation in January 2022

Source: MEGA Alix Earle shared details about her chest's transformation in a TikTok video.

Alix Earle is totally real about the plastic and cosmetic procedures she's had done over the years. In a January 2023 TikTok video, the influencer revealed she and her friends planned a "b---- party" with "little b---- cupcakes and champagne" to celebrate her first "b---aversary." "From the start, I decided I was going to be open with this, especially on social media," Earle said in the update. "If you're paying to get something done, wouldn't you want people to notice? Like, I paid all that money for a surgery and no one noticed anything different about me, I'd be p-----." She added she did not want to "set an unrealistic standard" for any girl watching her videos, clarifying it was not her "convincing anyone to get a b--- job." "You should love yourself. But if there is something you want to do for yourself, then do it. Don't care about what other people think," the TikTok star, who reportedly had implants filled with 275 ccs of saline, told her followers. According to Earle, she had always wished for a larger chest for years. Although her parents did not approve of her desire to undergo an enhancement, she saved up money to pay for her b---- augmentation. She admitted she did not feel scared until right before the operation, which was performed by a New York City plastic surgeon, explaining, "No one tells you they're just going to walk you into this cold, refrigerated room, and there's like, a table, and next to it just like, a tray with knives and slicers and you're sitting there, just like, 'Oh my God, I'm about to get cut open. I told the [anesthesiologist]...'Knock me out, right now.'" For Earle, getting a b--- job was a "great decision" and something she doesn't regret.

Article continues below advertisement

She Also Had Botox and Filler in The Same Year

Source: MEGA Alix Earle previously dealt with acne issues.

During an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show" in May 2023, Earle revealed getting a b--- job was "a personal choice." "I think if there's something you want to do for yourself then do it," she said. "I would never go on the internet and lie or not say something … like, 'Oh yeah, they just grew overnight?' No, so got to keep it real."

Article continues below advertisement

Alix Earle Said Getting B---- Implants Was a 'Personal Choice'

Source: MEGA Alix Earle shared before-and-after pictures in a TikTok video.

In addition to sharing her b--- job journey, Earle has also been candid about her glow-up after getting lip fillers and Botox. "I think that I got a face transplant in my sleep because what is going on here with the difference of these two photos," she quipped in an October 2023 TikTok video, in which she showed her old and new license photo. Earle continued, "Puberty and some lip filler, man. These are just not the same people." She also shared in a TikTok comment from August 2023 that her lip filler "changed [her] face, too," though she had previously ended up "looking like a duck" after overdoing the procedure in 2022.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

She Has Always Been Honest About the Plastic Surgeries She's Undergone

Source: MEGA Some followers speculated she probably used Accutane to achieve a thinner-looking nose.

Earle previously said she would continue "sharing [her] stories" because she enjoys sharing them. But despite being candid about her journey, she had to shut down various rumors surrounding her appearance — including a buzz about a possible nose job. "I genuinely think that I got a nose job in my sleep," she said in an August 2023 TikTok video amid the buzz. "Look at my nose." She explained, "Granted, I didn't know how to use contour at the time, but it's crazy how much your nose grows into your face. I've literally had boyfriends before, and I've shown them young photos of me going through puberty, and they're like, 'I literally don't believe [that you didn't get a nose job].' They even ask my parents, 'Did she have a nose job?'"

Article continues below advertisement

Alix Earle Detailed Her Experience Going Under the Knife in 2024

Source: MEGA Alix Earle shared further details about her b--- job two years after undergoing the procedure.

In a January 2024 episode of "Hot Mess with Alix Earle," the internet personality shared her experience getting a b----- augmentation for nearly an hour as she recalled the entire process, from pre-op and post-op. "I hope this can be informative for anyone and I also want to stress that getting surgery to change your looks or appearance is only a temporary little boost of confidence," Earle reminded her followers. "Confidence comes from within… does not have to do with looks, and that is my spiel on that."

Article continues below advertisement

Alix Earle Spoke Candidly About the 'Scary' Experience She Had While Getting Veneers

Source: MEGA Alix Earle described the experience as 'really scary.'