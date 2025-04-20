or
Wet and Steamy! See the Hottest Celebrity Shower Photos

hottest celebrity shower photos
Source: @noholdenback/Instagram; @johnstamos/Instagram; @gabunion/Instagram

From Amanda Holden to John Stamos, these stars transformed everyday showers into smoldering photoshoots.

By:

April 20 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Alix Earle

alix earle
Source: @alix_earle/Instagram

Alix Earle made waves as she seductively posed in the update.

In May 2023, Alix Earle blessed her Instagram page with photos of herself enjoying the outdoor shower on the coast of Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands

Amanda Holden

amanda holden
Source: @noholdenback/Instagram

Amanda Holden showed her ageless beauty in the post.

Amanda Holden did not hold back when she hit an outdoor shower in an eye-catching black bikini.

"Morning …☀️," she greeted her followers in the caption of the July 2023 snap.

Chrissy Teigen

chrissy teigen
Source: @chrissyteigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen underwent a b----- implant removal surgery in 2020.

Chrissy Teigen showcased her side profile in a risqué bikini while posing in an outdoor shower in a July 2020 post.

The model wrote in the caption, "I have two caption ideas. 'me putting your opinions in my b---' and 'wedgie.' I will decide in one hour."

Gabrielle Union

gabrielle union
Source: @gabunion/Instagram

Gabrielle Union posed nude during the tropical getaway.

Gabrielle Union bared it all when she posed in an outdoor shower in a September 2024 Instagram update. She struck a seductive pose while covering her chest with just a small piece of fabric.

"I chose the bare. 😌 #summer24," she captioned the upload.

Gigi Hadid

gigi hadid
Source: @gigihadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid rocked her thong bikini during the getaway.

During a sun-soaked trip to Mikonos in July 2019, Gigi Hadid flaunted her flawless and toned figure in a black bikini as she stood in an outdoor shower.

Halle Berry

halle berry
Source: @halleberry/Instagram

Halle Berry uploaded two shower photos in March 2023.

To mark her "hump day self love," Halle Berry captured stunning photos of herself taken in front of a foggy bathroom mirror.

Izabel Goulart

izabel goulart
Source: @izabelgoulart/Instagram

Izabel Goulart slipped into her skimpy bikini for a steamy beach outing.

During a Mykonos trip in July 2018, Brazilian fashion model Izabel Goulart highlighted her slim physique in a matching string bikini as she cooled off in an outdoor shower.

"Out of the office ! 👙🌞 Fui de férias ... 😎✌️ #vacation #greece #mykonos #Letssummer #HavaianasMoment," Goulart captioned the snap.

Jennifer Aniston

jennifer aniston
Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagram

Jennifer Aniston launched her haircare line in 2021.

Jennifer Aniston posed fully naked in a shower while using products from her haircare line, LolaVie.

"Something’s coming 🚿 9.8.22," she shared in the caption.

David Schwimmer

david schwimmer
Source: @_schwim_/Instagram

David Schwimmer recreated Jennifer Aniston's shower photo.

In response to Aniston's Instagram post, Friends actor David Schwimmer recreated the photo and posed in a shower. He playfully pulled a face while his eyes and mouth were filled with shampoo.

"@jenniferaniston - a towel I hope??" he jokingly asked his costar.

John Stamos

john stamos
Source: @johnstamos/Instagram

John Stamos celebrated his 60th birthday with a steamy shower photo.

For his celebratory 60th birthday post, John Stamos cheekily posed fully nude in a snap taken by his wife, Caitlin McHugh Stamos. The shower snap was strategically cropped to hide his rear.

"The other side of 60. 📸 by @caitlinskybound 🇬🇷," he wrote.

Kourtney Kardashian

kourtney kardashian
Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian welcomed her first child with Travis Barker on November 1, 2023.

"sometimes i take all the shine," Kourtney Kardashian shared in an August 2018 update, featuring a sultry photo of herself taking a shower in a metallic one-piece swimsuit with a revealing cut.

Salma Hayek

salma hayek
Source: @salmahayek/Instagram

Salma Hayek often posts bikini photos on her Instagram page.

Salma Hayek displayed her enviable figure in a triangle top bikini as she showered outdoors.

"#water the most beautiful delicious and precious necessity of humans. #agua la necesidad más hermosa deliciosa y preciosa del ser humano," she captioned the August 2017 photo.

