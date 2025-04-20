Wet and Steamy! See the Hottest Celebrity Shower Photos
Alix Earle
In May 2023, Alix Earle blessed her Instagram page with photos of herself enjoying the outdoor shower on the coast of Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands
Amanda Holden
Amanda Holden did not hold back when she hit an outdoor shower in an eye-catching black bikini.
"Morning …☀️," she greeted her followers in the caption of the July 2023 snap.
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen showcased her side profile in a risqué bikini while posing in an outdoor shower in a July 2020 post.
The model wrote in the caption, "I have two caption ideas. 'me putting your opinions in my b---' and 'wedgie.' I will decide in one hour."
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union bared it all when she posed in an outdoor shower in a September 2024 Instagram update. She struck a seductive pose while covering her chest with just a small piece of fabric.
"I chose the bare. 😌 #summer24," she captioned the upload.
Gigi Hadid
During a sun-soaked trip to Mikonos in July 2019, Gigi Hadid flaunted her flawless and toned figure in a black bikini as she stood in an outdoor shower.
Halle Berry
To mark her "hump day self love," Halle Berry captured stunning photos of herself taken in front of a foggy bathroom mirror.
Izabel Goulart
During a Mykonos trip in July 2018, Brazilian fashion model Izabel Goulart highlighted her slim physique in a matching string bikini as she cooled off in an outdoor shower.
"Out of the office ! 👙🌞 Fui de férias ... 😎✌️ #vacation #greece #mykonos #Letssummer #HavaianasMoment," Goulart captioned the snap.
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston posed fully naked in a shower while using products from her haircare line, LolaVie.
"Something’s coming 🚿 9.8.22," she shared in the caption.
David Schwimmer
In response to Aniston's Instagram post, Friends actor David Schwimmer recreated the photo and posed in a shower. He playfully pulled a face while his eyes and mouth were filled with shampoo.
"@jenniferaniston - a towel I hope??" he jokingly asked his costar.
John Stamos
For his celebratory 60th birthday post, John Stamos cheekily posed fully nude in a snap taken by his wife, Caitlin McHugh Stamos. The shower snap was strategically cropped to hide his rear.
"The other side of 60. 📸 by @caitlinskybound 🇬🇷," he wrote.
Kourtney Kardashian
"sometimes i take all the shine," Kourtney Kardashian shared in an August 2018 update, featuring a sultry photo of herself taking a shower in a metallic one-piece swimsuit with a revealing cut.
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek displayed her enviable figure in a triangle top bikini as she showered outdoors.
"#water the most beautiful delicious and precious necessity of humans. #agua la necesidad más hermosa deliciosa y preciosa del ser humano," she captioned the August 2017 photo.