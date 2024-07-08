'How Are You in Congress?' Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked for Embarrassing False Statements About the Declaration of Independence
Marjorie Taylor Greene was called out after fumbling major details about American history.
On Friday, July 5, the Georgia rep made a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that read: "The average age of the signers of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776 was 44 years old, but more than a dozen were 35 or younger."
She then listed: "Thomas Jefferson: 33; John Hancock: 39; James Madison: 25; Alexander Hamilton: 21; James Monroe: 18; Aaron Burr: 20; Paul Revere: 41; George Washington: 44."
However, X tagged the post with a correction that stated neither Madison, Hamilton, Monroe, Burr, Revere or Washington were signers of the Declaration of Independence.
Critics flooded the comments section with jokes slamming the congressmember for failing to educate herself on a piece of basic American history before posting on social media.
"You got a majority of names wrong. How are you in congress!!??? We need a civics test to run for government," one person penned, and another chimed in, " If you don’t know our country's history at least take the 30 seconds it would take to use google."
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Throws a Temper Tantrum After Being Asked If She'll Accept the 2024 Election Results If Donald Trump Loses
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims President Joe Biden Gave FBI Agents the 'Green Light' to Assassinate Donald Trump
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Fox News 'Would Love to Murder' Tucker Carlson in Unhinged Rant
California Republican representative Jack Kimble quipped, "How did you forget Johnny Appleseed, Paul Bunyan, and Ronald Reagan?"
A fourth person teased, "I'm going to steal the Declaration of Independence just so I can personally show you who signed it."
"This is very wrong but including Paul Revere is the funniest part to me. Like he was just a guy. He was not 'a founding father.' lolololololol," another critic said.
Meanwhile, a separate user pointed out that the average life expectancy in 1776 was 38 years old, noting: "The equivalent of 44 in 1776 would be 90 today. So, what in the Sam Hill is your point?"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Greene is a staunch Donald Trump supporter who has repeatedly referenced conspiracy theories and outright false statements, from insisting Democrats would "love to murder Tucker Carlson" to claiming "Jewish space lasers" caused forest fires in California.
Last month, she also refused to answer if she'd accept the 2024 election results if Trump wasn't elected.
"What network is that? What is this ABC in Australia?" she argued. "Is she getting her marching orders from the Democrat Party? Is this what you decided to come up with today?"